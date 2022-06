Charles R. Olford, 37, of Lufkin, was arrested by Lufkin Police officers after he was accused of assaulting a man with an axe. The mug shot is from an arrest in 2021. Yes, you read that correctly. No specifics were given as to the type of axe. I don't think it was one of those smaller hatchets given the degree and severity of the injury. Nor was there any explanation reported for what may have caused the 6' 1", 220 man to allegedly wield the axe as a weapon in the first place. Perhaps, more details about this incident will be released at a later date.

