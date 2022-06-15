ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida elections take shape as candidate qualifying starts

By Jim Turner, News Service of Florida
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IuznT_0gBanylR00
U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., qualified Monday to run in this year's elections. U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., qualified Monday to run in this year's elections. (Jim Turner, News Service of Florida)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Congressman Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat whose district was overhauled as part of the once-a-decade reapportionment process, helped launch this year’s candidate qualifying period Monday by filing paperwork to challenge Republican incumbent Neal Dunn in another North Florida district.

Lawson submitted his paperwork in person at the state Division of Elections to run against Dunn, of Panama City, in Congressional District 2. Lawson appeared shortly after qualifying started at noon and said he wanted to make sure he would have time to respond if elections officials had questions about the documents before qualifying ends Friday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“I can remember the time I was out in Denver and tried to file paperwork and the (FedEx) plane crashed,” Lawson, who has represented Congressional District 5, said. “We were trying to get on a bus to get back here. So, I want to make sure if anything is wrong with the paperwork, you know, I got until Friday for them to get in contact with me.”

Two decades ago, Lawson, at the time a state senator, was among several candidates left scrambling after their qualifying papers were lost when a Federal Express flight struck trees short of a runway at the Tallahassee airport at the end of the qualifying week.

By late afternoon Monday, Lawson and Dunn were listed on the Division of Elections website as having qualified.

This year’s qualifying period will end at noon Friday, when candidates for governor, three state Cabinet posts, a U.S. Senate seat, 28 congressional seats and all 160 legislative seats have to make sure their paperwork is submitted.

Candidates can qualify by submitting petition signatures or paying fees. For example, legislative candidates with political parties can pay $1,781.82 to run for legislative seats. The cost is $1,187.88 for candidates without party affiliations.

STORY: White Harvest Farms, urban farm in Jacksonville’s Moncrief area, gets $2M in funding from Congress

Congressional seats require $10,440 to run with a party tag and $6,960 for unaffiliated candidates. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando, paid the fees for their campaigns.

Candidates for governor must pay $8,050.86 with party affiliations and $5,367 without. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis paid. Dot-Inman Johnson, a former Tallahassee mayor, dropped off paperwork Monday at the Division of Elections for Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial run.

Lawson was joined by several candidate surrogates in submitting paperwork at the state’s R.A. Gray Building, which also has a “drop box” at the entrance for candidate papers.

STORY: Jacksonville Urban League gets $2M to help construct its Community and Veterans Empowerment Center

DeSantis pushed a redistricting plan through the Legislature in April that completely revamped Lawson’s District 5, which has stretched from Jacksonville to west of Tallahassee. The new map condensed the district in the Jacksonville area.

Lawson’s decision to challenge Dunn in Northwest Florida’s District 2 will be one of the higher-profile races of the year. Most congressional and legislative races involving incumbents likely will not be competitive.

As the qualifying period got underway, 28 of the 120 state House districts had only a single announced candidate.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In the Senate, 11 of the 40 districts did not have competition as of early Monday afternoon. If left unchanged, that could mean free passes to re-election for incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples; Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando; Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills; Sen. Victor Torres, D-Kissimmee; Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart; Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach; and Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral.

Four House members looking to move up to the Senate also had no announced competition as of early Monday afternoon: Rep. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville; Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill; Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach; and Rep. Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs.

Among the Senate races that are expected to be competitive, Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, and former Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief both qualified to run in the Aug. 23 Democratic primary in Broward County’s District 35.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In the state House, meanwhile, redrawn district lines set up a primary clash between Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, R-DeLand, and Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona. Both qualified Monday in Volusia County’s House District 29.

Among other races, Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, will have to fend off GOP challengers Tod Cloud and Paul John Reinhardt, who qualified Monday in House District 23. Also, Republicans Susan Plasencia and Kris Stark qualified to try to defeat Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, in House District 37. Plasencia’s brother is former Rep. Rene Plasencia, R-Orlando.

In the congressional contests, U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla., will face a primary challenge from conservative political activist and media figure Laura Loomer, who qualified in a redrawn District 11 in Central Florida.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

Dozens of lawmakers get a free ticket back to Tallahassee

More than three-dozen Florida lawmakers, including incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, appeared headed back to Tallahassee without opposition as a deadline passed Friday for qualifying for the November elections. Meanwhile, all 28 congressional districts will have contested races, according to the Florida Division of Elections. The Division of Elections had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Four Bills from the Florida Legislature

Press release from the office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/HB 1499 – City of Key West, Monroe County. HB 1581 – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Protect Floridians From the Effects of “Biden’s Border Crisis”

Tackling the adverse effects being felt in Florida. Governor DeSantis on June 17Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 17 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis briefed press in Northern Florida, addressing what he referred to as "Biden's Border Crisis". The press conference was intended to discuss what the governor sees as clear and present dangers for Floridians if the existing southern border crisis continues to unfold as it has, lately.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Triumphant trio: No contest for Northeast Florida incumbents

No opponents qualified against Jennifer Bradley, Wyman Duggan or Cyndi Stevenson. The campaign season’s tight schedule cleared up Friday for a trio of Northeast Florida lawmakers who were re-elected without opposition. Sen. Jennifer Bradley drew no challenger for her district that includes Clay County and other areas throughout Northeast...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Yarborough
Person
Laura Loomer
Person
Val Demings
Person
Neal Dunn
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Blaise Ingoglia
Person
Gayle Harrell
Person
Jason Pizzo
hernandosun.com

DeSantis unveils Florida State Guard

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the reestablishment of the Florida State Guard during a press conference in Madeira Beach on June 15. The 400-member Guard is charged with responding to emergency situations including hurricanes and other natural disasters. “By reestablishing the Florida State Guard we have a great opportunity to expand...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
miamistandard.news

Ron DeSantis Campaign Introduces ‘Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights’ Education Blueprint

Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign introduced a “Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights” education blueprint this week to assist school board members and leaders advance the administration’s freedom-first policies at the local level. The entire initiative is “focused on setting Florida’s children up for success, ensuring parental...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs specialty license-plate changes

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida’s specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards. The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making...
FloridaDaily

John Grant: A Father’s Day Gift from Ron DeSantis

I have been a lawyer for more than‭ ‬50 years and I served in the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate.‭ ‬I’ve been appointed to the Florida Commission on Ethics three times.‭ ‬But none of those titles hold a candle to being called Dad and Grandpa.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Florida House#Election Local#North Florida#Democrat#Republican#Fedex#Federal Express#The Division Of Elections
Field & Stream

Florida Governor Vetoes Controversial Bill That Could Have Impacted Water Quality—and Killed Fish

On Wednesday, June 8, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a veto of SB 2508. The water-policy bill was passed on February 17 by the Florida State Senate over an outcry from the local fishing and environmental community. The opposition, which was spearheaded by Captains For Clean Water’s members, did spark the sponsors to tweak the bill to try to appease their concerns. But despite those changes, Governor DeSantis still chose to block the legislation.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WDW News Today

Reedy Creek Bond Trading Spikes as Governor DeSantis Attempts to Dissolve District

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to attempt to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, bond trading has spiked, the Orlando Business Journal reports. Reedy Creek Improvement District is mostly run by Walt Disney World Resort. Since Disney condemned Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill in March, DeSantis has been trying to punish the company by dissolving the district. He has signed the bill into law for dissolving the district, but it won’t be dissolved until next year, and residents of the surrounding counties are suing him over the bill.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Making Ends Meet: How Florida residents can get discounts

Inflation is making it tough to plan summer vacations. And Floridians are skipping out in order to save money. A Gulfshore Business poll found about 60% of people surveyed are staying put this summer but would consider a staycation close to home. CBS News’ travel editor Peter Greenberg said inflation...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
100K+
Followers
108K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy