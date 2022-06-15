ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio state parks waiving daily pool fees

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0gHw_0gBanapF00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WDTN ) — With high temperatures in the forecast for areas across the state, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is offering residents options to stay cool at Ohio’s state parks by waiving daily pool fees.

Another dangerously hot day

Indoor and outdoor pools at several Ohio state park lodges and campgrounds will waive daily pool fees Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16. Ohio’s state parks are open to the public free of charge.

Participating locations include:

Outdoor Pool at Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center
Outdoor Pool at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center
Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center
Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Punderson Manor Lodge and Conference Center
Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center
Campground Pool at Indian Lake State Park
Campground Pool at Grand Lake St. Marys State Park

Call 1-800-AT-A-PARK for pool hours of operation and to ensure that the pools haven’t reached capacity. For additional lodge contact information, visit greatohiolodges.com .

Cooling centers in the Miami Valley

Swim areas are available at parks in every corner of the state. In Northwest Ohio, visit East Harbor, Harrison Lake, Indian Lake, Kelleys Island, Kiser Lake, Lake Loramie, Maumee Bay or South Bass Island State Parks.

In Northeast Ohio, swimmers can explore Findley, Geneva, Guilford Lake, Headlands Beach, Jefferson Lake, Lake Milton, Mosquito Lake, Portage Lakes, Punderson, Pymatuning or West Branch State Parks.

In Central Ohio, swim beaches are available at Alum Creek, A.W. Marion, Deer Creek, and Delaware State Parks.

In Southwest Ohio, Caesar Creek, Cowan Lake, Hueston Woods, Paint Creek, Scioto Trail, Stonelick and Tar Hollow State Parks offer swim areas.

In Southeast Ohio, Barkcamp, Burr Oak, Dillon, Forked Run, Jackson Lake, Lake Alma, Lake Hope, Lake Logan, Salt Fork, Strouds Run and Wolf Run State Parks all offer swim areas.

‘We are Kettering’: How the community is using positive language

Before visiting a state park beach, review ODNR’s swim safety tips here.

“I encourage all Ohioans to take precautions throughout the week to stay safe,” Governor DeWine said. “As our Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to work with its county partners to help community members stay cool and hydrated, ODNR’s offering of free admission to our state’s pools is another option that Ohio families can take advantage of to cool down.”

Ohio state park nature centers are another cool place to spend a day. There are more than 30 state park nature centers located throughout Ohio.

For more details about Ohio state park beaches and nature centers, visit ohiostateparks.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
peakofohio.com

All Ohio residents can enjoy Free Fishing Weekend

Ohio’s annual free fishing weekend provides all Ohio residents the chance to experience any one of hundreds of public fishing locations on Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. All Ohio residents can fish in public waters for free...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Kelleys Island, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kettering, OH
Lima News

New fireworks laws in Ohio start July 1

COLUMBUS — A new Ohio law concerning consumer use of fireworks will go into effect on July 1st, however the new law does leave room for local governments to limit the use of fireworks. Under Ohio’s previous fireworks law, indiviuals could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio but had to...
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Ohioans can discharge fireworks on specified holidays beginning next month

COLUMBUS—A new law allows Ohioans to legally discharge fireworks on certain holidays. Ohioans can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks in Ohio on certain days unless the relevant political subdivision has chosen to ban their use. Under previous law, individuals could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio but had to transport them out of state within 48 hours.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Ohio

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio#Northwest Ohio#Southeast Ohio#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Info#Hueston Woods Lodge#Maumee Bay Lodge#Salt Fork Lodge
Phys.org

Invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

A new botanical survey of southwest Ohio found that invasive species introduced to the United States over the past century are crowding out many native plants. Biologists from the University of Cincinnati are retracing two exhaustive surveys conducted 100 years apart to see how the Queen City's plant diversity has changed over the past two centuries. They focused their attention on undeveloped parts of cemeteries, banks of the Mill Creek and public parks that have remained protected from development during the last 200 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man in ICU after concrete rock comes through windshield

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Since Tuesday, Katie Tippy has been by her husband’s side in the ICU at Wexner Medical Center. It’s not how she expected to commemorate their first month of marriage. “Cody’s always taken care of me, and it’s my turn to return the favor,” Tippy said. Tippy said her husband Cody was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WDTN

3-minute tornado hit central Ohio on Monday: National Weather Service

The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with a touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling nearly two miles, with wind speeds hitting 90 miles per hour. No one was hurt or killed while the tornado moved through Pike County, according to NWS.
WILMINGTON, OH
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio helping military family members find jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced Wednesday that the agency is undertaking an extensive outreach effort to offer free individualized employment services to spouses of active and former military members. “We understand the unique employment barriers faced by veterans, active military members, and their […]
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Replacement benefits available for SNAP food spoilage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can apply to replace food that spoiled during the recent power outages. According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, households that lost food, that was bought with SNAP benefits, because of a power outage of four hours or more can apply to receive replacement SNAP benefits for the amount of food that was lost.
TOLEDO, OH
iheart.com

This Is The Best Sub Shop In Ohio

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Ohio is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy