San Jose, CA

San Jose coalition plans one-stop homeless service center

By Tran Nguyen
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 3 days ago

A group of advocates, residents and religious leaders is pushing San Jose to help establish a center to provide food, medical treatment and resources to find housing and jobs for the homeless population.

The coalition, headed by Lighthouse Ministries , hopes to buy a vacant building at 303 N. 15th St. that used to house the Apollo Adult Day Care and turn it into a one-stop-shop for homeless people in the city.

The building is currently in foreclosure and would cost $2.5 million to purchase, Lighthouse Ministries Pastor Ralph Olmos told San José Spotlight.

“This is a new approach and a new solution to our issues here,” Olmos said, adding that the center will host several groups offering different types of services. “The problem is, where’s that money coming from?”

Olmos, whose church organizes free farmers markets on North 17th Street four days a week, envisions the facility as a food distribution center with a volunteer medical team who could provide basic health care needs and mental health services. Unhoused residents could also get help with housing applications and job training, as the coalition hopes to eventually house people at the location.

“This could probably serve hundreds on a weekly basis,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PkDaK_0gBanY0f00
San Jose-Evergreen Community College District trustee Omar Torres, Santa Clara County Board of Education President Peter Ortiz, Gilroy Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz, Lighthouse Ministries organizer Brendan Sanchez and Lighthouse Ministries Pastor Ralph Olmos outside the proposed service center site on June 13. Photo courtesy of Shaunn Cartwright.

Coalition members say the center would be a game changer for the unhoused population in San Jose, where more than 6,700 people are sleeping on the streets, according to a tally this year. San Jose—and Santa Clara County—has seen i ts homeless population explode in the last few years. The population in the region has exceeded 10,000 people this year. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called the crisis the city’s biggest failure , as city and county officials race to building more affordable and temporary housing to get people off the streets.

Shaunn Cartwright, co-founding member of Unhoused Response Group, said the building is the perfect spot for a homeless services hub. The vacant building is ready to move in with 20 rooms that could serve as offices and seven bathrooms—five of which are ADA accessible, she said.

“This location is central to so many camps in central, North and East San Jose,” Cartwright told San José Spotlight, adding there has not been a collaborative grassroots effort like this before in San Jose.

Councilmember Raul Peralez, who represents the area where the building is located, declined to comment. Liccardo was not immediately available for comment about the effort.

Cartwright said the coalition is planning on hosting a fundraising barbecue this month to generate interest. Some members said they’re also exploring potential funding from the county and private entities in the city.

The vacant building near Japantown has been vacant for years, San Jose-Evergreen Community College District trustee and District 3 council candidate Omar Torres said. Torres supports the project.

“This (building) has been an eyesore,” Torres told San José Spotlight, adding he believes in Lighthouse Ministries’ vision of the property. “There is a strong need for wrap-around services for our unhoused community in this area.”

Santa Clara County Board of Education President and District 5 council candidate Peter Ortiz , who is also backing the effort, said the center would provide much needed services for families in East San Jose.

“It’s important that the city faces this problem head on,” Ortiz told San José Spotlight. “It is the No. 1 issue that’s impacting local families and small businesses and residents throughout the city.”

Geneva Strickland, a formerly unhoused person involved with the project, said having multiple services under one roof would provide people with easier access to supportive services to find housing and hold down a job. The property is also accessible via public transportation.

“This would be a one-stop-shop that is very convenient for people who don’t have transportation or resources to go from one place to another,” Strickland told San José Spotlight. “I really think this is the start of a whole new era.”

Contact Tran Nguyen at tran@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

The post San Jose coalition plans one-stop homeless service center appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 4

Victoria Auda
3d ago

Please stop talking about it! Show us what you are doing! Show us where all the billions have gone on helping homeless ! According to their own lies we shouldn’t have any homeless

Reply
2
 

San José Spotlight

Downtown San Jose residents renew special property district

Property owners in downtown San Jose are saying yes to more taxes over the next 10 years. Nearly 89% of residents and businesses in a special district have voted in favor of renewing the downtown property-based improvement district (PBID) tax. Collected funds contribute to services such as cleaning, security and business development. The tax ranges from $200 annually for condominium residents to $35,600 a year for owners of high-rise office buildings, with annual increases of up to 5% per year.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose small businesses have two weeks to apply for rent relief

San Jose has extended the deadline for a small business grant program through this month, but confusion lingers about who is eligible. Small businesses now have until 5 p.m. on June 30 to apply. The program aims to provide up to $15,000 in funding to 300 small businesses, targeting back rent and utility debts incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 13, 125 applications have been completed, Vic Farlie, senior executive analyst for the Office of Economic Development, told San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Hot classroom sign of bigger issue in East San Jose

An East San Jose classroom reaching nearly 90 degrees—and a deafening silence from administrators to keep it in working order—is the latest example of underinvestment and inequities in one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. A classroom at Renaissance Academy at Fischer Middle School, located at 1720...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose set to remove parking requirements in the near future

San Jose is now one step closer to removing a longstanding policy that has resulted in an oversupply of parking throughout the city, sprawl and higher housing costs. On Tuesday evening, the San Jose City Council voted unanimously to come back later this year to finalize the removal of “mandatory parking minimums” following additional work on the policy by city officials.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose budget tackles homelessness and public safety

San Jose has more money to spend this fiscal year and officials are prioritizing homelessness, public safety, fighting blight, environmental sustainability and equitable economic recovery. On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved the $5.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2022-23. The city has $212 million more dollars to fund its 20 departments and various programs than... The post San Jose budget tackles homelessness and public safety appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
techwire.net

Santa Clara County to Automate Criminal Expungements

Expanding on technology launched two years ago to rapidly clear old marijuana convictions, Santa Clara County is now looking to automate batch expungements of low-level criminal records, clearing a major hurdle for people legally entitled to a clean slate to help reclaim their lives. Starting this summer and through the...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Over 6,000 without power in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- PG&E said that currently, at least 6,403 people are without power in Santa Cruz. They are investigating the cause, and power is estimated to return by 12:45 p.m. PG&E is working to restore power. The post Over 6,000 without power in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

A new high school is coming to downtown San Jose

A Los Gatos high school is expanding into downtown San Jose, breathing new life into two historic buildings. Hillbrook School, an 87-year-old private school, is leasing the Moir Building, located at 227 N. First Street, and San Jose Armory, located at 240 N. Second Street, for at least 25 years.  The move allows the Junior... The post A new high school is coming to downtown San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Clinton honors Mineta at San Jose memorial

Norm Mineta, former U.S. secretary of transportation and San Jose’s first Asian American mayor, is being laid to rest in his hometown. Family, friends and colleagues shared warm memories, funny anecdotes of Mineta’s charismatic personality and powerful stories of his accomplishments and fortitude at a Thursday memorial at the San Jose Civic Center. Mineta died... The post Clinton honors Mineta at San Jose memorial appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose officials memorialize former Mayor Norm Mineta

“Welcome home, Norm,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said as friends and family of Norm Mineta, former U.S. secretary of transportation and the city’s first Asian American mayor, gathered Wednesday at City Hall to celebrate and memorialize his life. Mineta died on May 3. Mineta is a local legend known for his advocacy during the September... The post San Jose officials memorialize former Mayor Norm Mineta appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose officials squash airport billboard proposal

San Jose officials have nixed a proposal to build a digital billboard near the airport, marking a victory for activists fighting the expansion of billboards around the city. Director of Aviation John Aitken said the site for a proposed billboard on I-880 near Mineta San Jose International Airport was “not a viable location.” In a letter sent... The post San Jose officials squash airport billboard proposal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s free meals feed students during summer

The school year may have ended, but hunger never takes a break. San Jose is covering the food gap for low-income youth up to age 18 through the Summer Food Service Program, a federally-funded, state-administered program that allows the city to distribute meals. Outside of school, food insecurity is a harsh reality for low-income youth. The... The post San Jose’s free meals feed students during summer appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Minimum Wage to Increase in Some Bay Area Cities This Summer

California's minimum wage of $15 is expected to increase this summer. As a result of inflation, the statewide minimum will be $15.50 starting Jan. 1, 2023 for most cities. However, that increase will be even higher for some localities. In the Bay Area, those changes will be seen in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Bay Area churches build tiny homes for their homeless neighbors

Lending new meaning to the phrase “love thy neighbor,” Bay Area churches are turning their parking lots, backyards and other bits of unused land into tiny homes for the homeless members of their communities. And one local nonprofit has made it its mission to help. Firm Foundation Community...
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

