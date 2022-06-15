Woman’s death ruled a homicide after body found behind Natchez apartment building

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The death of a 63-year-old woman in Adams County has been ruled a homicide.

The Natchez Democrat reported an autopsy showed the cause of Doretha Fitzgerald’s death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Fitzgerald’s body was found just after 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 5 behind DeMarco Square apartments on Saint Catherine Street in Natchez.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

