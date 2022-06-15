Vladimir Putin Urgently Needed Medical Assistance After 'Uncontrollably Shaking' In A New Video

The president of Russia Vladimir Putin reportedly needed medical assistance after a trending video showed the Russian leader uncontrollably shaking while he was honoring director Nikita Mikhalkov with the Russian Federation's State Prize.

Vladimir Putin Twitter Video screenshot

Putin's health has been called into question once more after the tyrant was spotted noticeably trembling while presenting an award over the weekend.

Since the commencement of the military operation in Ukraine, there have been several reports about the Russian president's health, with some specialists suggesting he suffers from a variety of diseases.