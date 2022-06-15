ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Vladimir Putin Urgently Needed Medical Assistance After 'Uncontrollably Shaking' In A New Video

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 3 days ago

The president of Russia Vladimir Putin reportedly needed medical assistance after a trending video showed the Russian leader uncontrollably shaking while he was honoring director Nikita Mikhalkov with the Russian Federation's State Prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyMMl_0gBanCpv00
Vladimir PutinTwitter Video screenshot

Putin's health has been called into question once more after the tyrant was spotted noticeably trembling while presenting an award over the weekend.

Since the commencement of the military operation in Ukraine, there have been several reports about the Russian president's health, with some specialists suggesting he suffers from a variety of diseases.

Steve Adkisson
3d ago

amazing how many Putin fans are here. let me offer you a map to the orphans, widows and fallen Russian and Ukrainian soldier's graves and tell them how fantastic he is. Brainwashing requires a brain. Start with that.

Crisanto Domingo
3d ago

Putins end is near, his illness right now is the beginning of his punishment of what he did to his fellow humans. I am sure he cannot sleep well after these killings ordered by him. God still on the throne and for sure he is watching.

Robert Michel
3d ago

This video is not conclusive. If watched closely Putin is just repositioning his stance and it is the same exact movement just shot from 3 different camera positions, 5-8 seconds worth. All these articles are sheer speculation and stills don't mean a thing.

