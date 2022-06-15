Madison man facing vehicular homicide charges after head-on Old Hickory Boulevard collision

A Madison man faces two counts of vehicular homicide after he caused a car wreck, killing two of his passengers, police said.

Metro Nashville Police issued warrants on charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault and driving on a revoke license for 28-year-old Michael Lutzweit.

Police said Lutzweit was eastbound on Old Hickory Boulevard in his Nissan Sentra when he crossed the yellow line into a turn lane striking a Nissan Pathfinder head-on. Lutzweit was allegedly intoxicated and speeding at the time of the crash.

The Pathfinder was pushed backwards upon collision and slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta, police said.

The driver of the Jetta was uninjured and the driver of the Pathfinder was taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Madison and a back seat passenger were also taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 33-year-old front seat passenger, and 34-year-old back seat passenger in the Sentra were killed in the crash. Neither victim were wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Police did not name the two victims as they work to identify next of kin.

