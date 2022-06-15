‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Animated Spinoff Movies Coming From Original Creators

Avatar: The Last Airbender is officially expanding its onscreen universe. During a presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation announced not one, not two, but three new animated movies that will be set in the world of Avatar. Here’s hoping the cabbage merchant is the star of at least one.

The first movie will be directed by Lauren Montgomery. Montgomery was a storyboard artist for Avatar , The Legend of Korra , and Voltron: Legendary Defender. She worked on some of the original series’ coolest episodes including Season 3’s “The Puppetmaster”, which centers around bloodbending, and final “Sozin’s Comet” saga. Based on Katara’s fight with Hama alone, this currently untitled first movie is in good hands. But Montgomery won’t be alone.

Avatar and Korra creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino will be returning to produce this movie alongside their longtime collaborator Eric Coleman. The return of Konietzko and DiMartino is especially great news. No one understands this vast and gorgeous world quite like them. Also, as Netflix’s live-action Avatar adaptation proved , the two are willing to step away from a project when they feel like their creative vision isn’t being met. This movie having both creators on board is a major seal of approval.

“As original creators Mike and Bryan expand the Avatar universe with us, we’re keeping it all in the family with Lauren bringing the same kind of expert, beautiful work she did on the original series to her new directing duties on the forthcoming theatrical,” Ramsey Naito, President, Animation and Development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said in a press release provided to Decider.

Additionally, Latifa Ouaou and Jason McConnell will be overseeing development of the film. Ouaou is currently the Executive Vice President of Movies and Global Franchises for Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, and McConnell is the Vice President of Animation.

The first of these three films is currently in development. All will be created under Avatar Studios , a collaboration between Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation that was announced in February of 2021. The newly formed division is designed to create original shows and movies set in this universe. Fingers crossed these three projects will be the first of many.

There are certain shows that happen to have spinoffs, and there are shows that absolutely need spinoffs. Avatar has always fallen into the latter category. The original series and The Legend of Korra explored the rich lives of two Avatars, but there are at least 623 other Avatars in this universe. All of them had to learn how to master the elements, grapple with their own shortcomings, and save the world in their own way. That is a ton of narrative potential without accounting for this universe’s rich history of dynamic rulers and influential figures.

We already have some ideas about the coolest stories the Avatar universe has yet to explore. But whatever saga this upcoming movie will tell, we know it’s going to be awesome in every sense of the word.