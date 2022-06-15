ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rish Shah’s Kamran is the Biggest Bit of Wish Fulfillment in ‘Ms. Marvel’

By Meghan O'Keefe
There’s no doubt that Disney+ ‘s Ms. Marvel is a show about wish fulfillment. The show follows teen superhero-obsessive Kamala Khan ( Iman Vellani ) as she stumbles into her own cosmic powers. She literally goes from wearing Captain Marvel cosplay at a fan convention to saving the day herself. It’s a sweet show, full of optimism and fairy tale magic. And Ms. Marvel Episode 2 takes the wish fulfillment a step further by introducing the dashing Kamran ( Rish Shah ).

Kamran first pops up in Ms. Marvel Episode 2 in a sequence showing us just how far Kamala’s come since the show’s start. She’s no longer shy, awkward, or retiring, but confidently strutting through her high school’s halls. When she bumps into Kamran, a handsome new student, he seems thrilled to meet her. Later, the two bond over their favorite Shah Rukh Khan films and Kamran actually volunteers to give Kamala driving lessons. He even pretends to be Kamala’s cousin when her brother catches them having an innocent snack out.

Kamran is a literal dream boy: handsome, smart, funny, and actually invested in what our teen protagonist thinks. Forget the superpowers. Rish Shah’s Kamran is the biggest fantasy come true in Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel tells the story of Kamala Khan, a Pakastani-American teenager living in Jersey City whose major life obsession is superheroes. Of course, in Kamala’s world, the Avengers are real. The blip wiped out half of humanity until the surviving Avengers pulled off Endgame ‘s “time heist” and faced down Thanos once and for all. Kamala’s favorite superhero is Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), the mysterious female Avenger who single-handedly helped turn the tide of the final battle. The idea that someone could come out of nowhere to save the day appeals to Kamala, who feels small and lost in typical teen ways.

So when Kamala dons her grandmother’s bangle and immediately discovers cosmic powers of her own, it’s more than a thrill. It’s a dream come true. The powers give Kamala confidence that she didn’t have before. And it is this confident Kamala who crosses paths with the mysterious Kamran.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cvlbp_0gBalcf700
Photo: Disney+

Kamran is the epitome of a teen heartthrob. He’s tall, dark, handsome, and has a British accent. He not only drives a cool car, but is happy to carpool Kamala and her pals. When he learns that Kamala flunked her driving test, he doesn’t tease her. He offers to give her driving lessons. Everything about Kamran feels like some sort of fantasy version of a boy. He finds Kamala’s quirkiness endearing and her so-called flaws are not so to Kamran.

Of course, spoilers , but the end of Ms. Marvel Episode 2 reveals that Kamran might have an ulterior motive for getting close to Kamala. When he and his mom pick her up after she saves a boy from falling to his death, it’s clear that Kamran and his mom haven’t moved around a lot for kicks. They are obviously on the hunt for someone with Kamala’s powers. We’ll assuredly get more info about Kamran’s backstory in Ms. Marvel Episode 3, but it’s impossible to imagine that everything Kamran did was an act. Rish Shah plays the boy as too kind, too sincere for him to suddenly be a total con artist. Kamran really does seem to enjoy his time with Kamala! (Or am I stretching here. Have I been taken in by the cute teen dream boy?!?)

So far, yes, Ms. Marvel has been about wish fulfillment. Kamala not only gets to live out her dream of being a superhero, but she gets the cutest boy in school all up in her business, to boot. However, if Kamran is not all that he seems, is it possible that Kamala’s powers might also come with a caveat. Is Ms. Marvel going to continue to be a sweet show about a teen girl living her fantasies or will it be a story about how you should be careful what you wish for?

