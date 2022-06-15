ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Former Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy charged with misconduct

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HBjg_0gBalTfS00

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging other potential victims to come forward after charging a former Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy with misconduct.

Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, is charged with two counts of misconduct in office, which are five-year felonies.

Given Barkley’s position as a deputy with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsdale County judges recused themselves and the case will be heard by a Jackson County judge.

Jackson County Judge Michael Klaeren arraigned Barkley Tuesday afternoon.

The department alleges Barkley exploited his position as a law enforcement officer to coerce a female suspect into a sexual relationship. Barkley arranged for the woman to be treated for substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center in Fulton, Ky., and used his badge to take the woman out of the facility for the day for the purposes of engaging in sex. Barkley is also being investigated by law enforcement in Kentucky.

“Law enforcement officers that abuse their authority and violate the public’s trust must be held accountable” Nessel said. “The Department of Attorney General is a haven for those who have been exploited or victimized, and I encourage those with similar stories to come forward and report their experiences.”

Barkley is due back in court via Zoom for a probable cause conference at 2 p.m. July 8. That hearing will be held in Jackson County’s 12th District Court, but the preliminary hearing – which has not been set – will be held in Hillsdale County.

Barkley was fired by Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire last year when the sheriff was informed of the misconduct.

Comments / 5

Related
WLNS

Man arraigned after fleeing from deputies Delta Twp.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton Rapids man Tyler Hatten, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from deputies and causing several businesses to go into a shelter-in-place lockdown. On June 6, 2022, deputies responded to a report of gas stolen from a vehicle in a hotel parking lot in Windsor Twp. Deputies said […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop

WAYLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a sheriff’s deputy reportedly fatally shot a motorist during a traffic stop in western Michigan’s Allegan County. Police said the deputy was conducting a traffic stop Thursday night when a “physical altercation” occurred between the officer and the...
WILX-TV

‘Reprehensible’ -- Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, Michigan Treasury

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the accused co-conspirators in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Michigan Department of Treasury will spend two years in prison, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Wayne County Circuit Court Visiting Judge Cynthia Stevens sentenced Melissa Flores to...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Man sentenced after rape kit test in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson man has been sentenced after being convicted of sexual misconduct and assault. Tyrone Demarcus Parker was arrested and convicted after a rape kit was tested as part of Kalamazoo County’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. Parker was convicted of: Count 1. Assault With Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less […]
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Brownstown Charter Township, MI
State
Kentucky State
City
Fulton, MI
Hillsdale County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
County
Hillsdale County, MI
thevillagereporter.com

18 Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on June 14 and returned indictments against 18 individuals including Jonathon G. Standish, who faces a 45-count indictment of sex-related crimes (see related post). Others indicted included:. Cameron J. Black, 23, of Williams County was indicted on two counts of Trespass in a Habitation,...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WLNS

Jackson holds panel to improve police, community ties

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Law enforcement leaders in Jackson sat side-by-side with community activists like Tasha Carter. The goal? Listen and share ideas in hopes of improving the relationship between the black community and police. “Every aspect of the black life experience, there is a disparity. Until we acknowledge that there is a problem, we […]
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Politics Local
13abc.com

Several-hour long standoff with barricaded man ends in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A several hour long standoff in Toledo ended early Saturday morning after an armed man, wanted in connection to a double homicide, turned the gun on himself, according to Toledo Police. Ashland Police Department Chief Todd Kelley identified the suspect as John Tooson, 32, of Ashland...
TOLEDO, OH
WLNS

Jackson Co. man in prison for manslaughter, more

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County man is doing some serious prison time after being found guilty of Manslaughter and Felony Firearm. Darvin Cole shot and killed Scott Chuck Charles in Blackman Township on August 6 in the 110 block of Watts St. As a result of the charges, Cole was sentenced to […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abc57.com

Several items stolen from Marshall barn

MARSHALL, Mich. -- Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating a breaking & entering that occurred at a barn in Clarendon Township. Several items were reported as stolen, with the theft believed to have taken place sometime between June 9 and June 11. After being dispatched to the scene, troopers...
WILX-TV

Shelter-in-place order for in Delta Township lifted, suspect apprehended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shelter-in-place order issued by Eaton County officials was lifted Wednesday afternoon. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office warned the public to shelter in place at about 2:30 p.m. while they searched for a reportedly armed subject near the intersection of Saginaw Highway and Creyts Roads in Delta Township.
LANSING, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
764
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy