Amber Heard still loves ex Johnny Depp, has no ‘ill will toward him’

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
 3 days ago

Amber Heard confessed she still loves Johnny Depp despite her allegations that he abused her and a multimillion-dollar lawsuit he filed against her — and won .

“Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart,” the “Aquaman” actress told Savannah Guthrie in Wednesday’s preview of their upcoming NBC News special.

“I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.”

Depp, 59, sued Heard, 36, for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse.

Guthrie, 50, noted that the piece was published at the height of the #MeToo movement when “legions of powerful men [were] being canceled, losing their jobs” and asked whether she wanted the same to happen to Depp.

“Of course not,” the “Pineapple Express” star replied, insisting that the op-ed was not about her ex-husband.

Although Depp was not named in the piece, it was written after Heard accused the “Edward Scissorhands” star of abuse in a restraining order filed in 2016.

Heard reiterated her allegations during her testimony in the former spouses’ recent trial, claiming Depp had beaten and threatened to kill her when he abused drugs and alcohol.

She also said he exhibited extremely jealous behavior, particularly over her interactions with her former co-star James Franco , and called her a “slut.”

Heard and Depp were married from 2015 to 2017.
Despite Heard’s claims, a jury unanimously agreed on June 1 that the editorial was about Depp and awarded the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star $10 million in compensatory and $5 million in punitive damages.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” Heard, who got $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit , said in a statement after the verdict.

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband. I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women.”

Guthrie’s full interview with Heard airs on “Dateline” Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Viewers can also stream a part of the special Thursday on Peacock.

Page Six

