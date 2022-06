Environmentalism can take a host of forms, and one of the most interesting manifestations of it right now is the idea of rewilding. This can involve a number of things, from letting land slowly return to a more primeval state to reintroducing the wildlife that historically roamed across a specific region. There are both moral and environmental reasons for engaging in this practice, all of which makes it easy to understand why it’s accrued plenty of momentum lately.

