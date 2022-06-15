“Loving Our Neighbors”

A search is underway in Idaho for Raceland native Everrette Jackson after reports say he was swept away in a river while tubing over the weekend. Jackson, a 21-year-old Lafourche Parish native, played on the Louisiana State University Eunice basketball team for the 2020-2021 school year as a freshman and was a student at the school for the Spring 2022 semester. According to the Gem County Sheriff’s Office, they continue to search the Payette River west of Washinton Street bridge in Emmett and downstream towards Letha. “GCSO received a report that on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at approximately 8:00 p.m., twenty-two year old Everett Jackson fell from a raft along the river and is currently missing. Jackson’s family has been notified. GCSO continues to search by jet ski and jet boat and asks that the public stay clear of the river as they search. The Payette River is currently flowing at a rate that presents a danger to anyone not using a motorized craft,” stated a release. Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder told NBC News that Jackson was tubing with a group of 5 friends when the incident unfolded. “The water is extremely difficult right now,” he said. “I’ve communicated with the family and everything that, because it’s so murky, you can’t see anything in the water, and it’s flowing so strong. We’re probably not going to locate him until the water drops significantly,” a release stated. Gem County is located about 40 miles northwest of Boise, Idaho.

RACELAND, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO