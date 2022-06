Ford average transaction prices have continued to climb for many months now, and most recently, crested the $50k mark in May. However, the same cannot be said for Lincoln average transaction prices, which have only increased modestly compared to its competition, while many Lincoln models are also selling for less than MSRP in a market where most are selling for more than sticker. Meanwhile, Lincoln sales continue to decline as the luxury brand has few discounts to offer at the moment. Now, according to new data from Kelley Blue Book, Lincoln average transaction prices continue to lag behind most of its rivals.

