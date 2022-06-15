ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Federal hate crime charges filed against Buffalo shooting suspect

By Brian Campbell, Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket on May 14 will now face additional federal hate crime charges, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday. Those charges include 10 counts of hate crime resulting death, 3 counts of hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Ex-Colorado Jail Guard Pleads Not Guilty to Driving to Vermont, Posing as U.S. Marshal, and Dumping Murder Victim’s Remains in the Snow

A former Colorado jail guard who stands informally accused of killing a Vermont man as part of an alleged murder-for-hire has pleaded not guilty to a federal kidnapping count. Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was charged in April with one count of kidnapping or abduction “for reward and otherwise” while “traveling in interstate commerce and using a facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce.” Banks was arrested in Montana while working in Yellowstone National Park, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont said on April 8 of this year.
FORT GARLAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Conklin, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
City
Buffalo, NY
The Independent

Buffalo shooting suspect said ‘sorry’ to white victim and spared his life before hunting for more Black people

The white supremacist accused of murdering 10 Black people in a mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store apologised to a white victim and spared his life before hunting for more Black victims to kill, federal prosecutors have revealed.During the 14 May massacre at the Tops Friendly Market, accused gunman Payton Gendron turned and aimed his assault rifle at a white male store employee who had already been shot in the leg and injured during the attack, according to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday.But instead of shooting and killing the white man, the 18-year-old gunman said “sorry” to...
TheDailyBeast

Feds to Examine Just How Corrupt the Louisiana State Police Is

As evidence grows that Louisiana State Police have failed to adequately respond to beatings of mainly Black men, the U.S. Justice Department will launch a civil rights probe into the entire agency, officials told The Associated Press. The “pattern-or-practice” investigation will include the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, who troopers initially claimed died in a car crash. It wasn’t until the AP obtained body-cam footage and other unreleased records that it became clear Greene died after he was brutally beaten, Tased and dragged along a roadside by troopers. An AP investigation found that Greene’s death was not an isolated incident, but rather one of multiple cases in which Louisiana troopers or their bosses “ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.” AP also found that troopers would often turn off or mute body-worn cameras. Current and former troopers allege that the beatings were permitted in part due to racism in the department.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Merrick Garland
Complex

Suspect Arrested After Footage Shows Man Throwing Homeless Woman Onto Subway Tracks

A male suspect is in custody after he was allegedly caught on camera throwing a homeless woman onto the MTA subway tracks at a Bronx train station in New York City. As reported by CBS New York and Reuters, the NYPD recommended Bronx resident Theodore Ellis, 30, be charged with assault and reckless endangerment, though the charges will be finalized once the case is handed off to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hate Crime#Black People#Guns#Violent Crime#U S Ag
Complex

2 Toronto Teens Face 100 Charges After 12 Carjackings in Under 2 Weeks

​​​​​​Two Toronto teenagers who allegedly attempted to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint during an 11-day spree are now under arrest, police say. Between May 15 and May 26, two males armed with handguns attempted to steal 10 vehicles in Scarborough and two in Durham Region, according to Insp. Richard Harris.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

'How to Murder Your Husband' Author Sentencing Revealed for Murdering Her Husband

Nancy Crampton-Brophy, the self-published romance novelist who authored the essay "How to Murder Your Husband," was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murder of her husband. A jury in May found the 71-year-old Oregon woman guilty of second-degree murder for the June 2018 murder of her husband Daniel Brophy. Crampton-Brophy has the possibility of parole after 25 years in custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy