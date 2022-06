As of right now, the most chin-ups completed in 24 hours is 5,340 by Idai Makaya in the U.K., but Chippewa Falls’ own Calvin Betters is hoping to change that. Betters' decision to attempt to break this record stems from uncertainty of his future after high school. He wanted a big goal to strive for and thought this challenge sounded the coolest. At first, Betters wanted to complete the most push-ups in 24 hours but said he was already pretty adapted to push-ups and wanted to challenge himself, causing the switch to chin-ups.

2 DAYS AGO