Ocala, FL

Magnolia Art Xchange looking for new resident artists

By Daniel Tozzi
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Magnolia Art Xchange (MAX) is currently looking for new resident artists. MAX’s Resident Artist Program offers private studio rental spaces and is designed to encourage the creative and professional growth of emerging and mid-career...

www.ocala-news.com

ocala-news.com

Dueling Pianos returning to Reilly Arts Center

The Reilly Arts Center has announced that Dueling Pianos will be returning to the stage next month with two performances. The 90-minute shows will take place on Friday, July 22, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the NOMA Black Box, which is located at 500 NE 9th Street in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Jane F. Chapman

Jane F. Chapman, 92, of Ocala, Florida passed away on June 13, 2022. She was born February 14, 1930, the daughter of the late Hugh Bernard and Jane Elizabeth (Carlin) Collins. Jane was a native of Brooklyn, New York, before moving to the Ocala area from Long Island, New York. Jane was married to her long time husband Frederick T. Chapman until his death in 2013. Jane was well known for her big heart and her generosity. In her free time, Jane enjoyed shopping and giving the gift of her time to others. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Jose Benjamin Rovira

Jose Benjamin Rovira, 53, of Ocala, Florida passed away at his home surrounded by family on June 9, 2022. He was born September 5, 1968, in Panama City, Panama. Jose moved to the Ocala area in 1989 from Panama. In 2007, he married his loving wife, Jenna, and the two shared his remaining years in love and making memories for a lifetime. Jose was an exercise rider and a DJ for many years, and he had a genuine passion for the equine industry and giving back to the community through his musical talent, though he never sought recognition or notoriety for his works. He enjoyed hosting dances and sharing in the most memorable celebrations of the many families he worked with through his DJ career. He was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. Jose will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Sunrise Over Live Oak Stud In Ocala

Check out this beautiful sunrise over Live Oak Stud in Ocala. Thanks to Filemon Techera for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Ocala, FL
Entertainment
City
Ocala, FL
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
ocala-news.com

Julia “Judy” Fae Wallace

Julia “Judy” Fae Wallace, 83, of Ocala passed away on June 12, 2022. Judy was born in Ocala, FL October 30, 1938, to Fae Turner and Burke Turner. Judy was a baptized member of the First United Methodist Church of Ocala. Judy was raised in Ocala with her...
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Celebrating 25 Years of Cruisin’

Jack Towner remembers driving his red and white ‘57 Chevrolet Bel Air to the parking lot behind Church on the Square 25 years ago to attend the first Villages Classic Car Cruise In. He made his car stand out by setting up drive-in speakers on stands on each side for that extra nostalgic touch. “I couldn’t keep people away from it,” said Towner, of Summerfield. “When people see that car, it’s like a magnet. I had some interesting conversations.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Nature’s High Voltage In Ocala

This photograph taken in Ocala is a great reminder that Florida remains the lightning capital of the U.S. Thanks to Tom Pajevic for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
#Art#Photography#The Magnolia Art Xchange#Resident Artist Program#Ne 1st Avenue
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Moon Over Southwest Ocala Neighborhood

Another beautiful moon can be seen in the sky over this southwest Ocala neighborhood. Thanks to Renee Spehar for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
click orlando

🚣 Hidden gem: Zip through canyons at this Ocala adventure park

OCALA, Fla. – Who needs mountains when you have Marion County? Floridians will be surprised at what they find when making a beeline for these zip lines. The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park, located at 8045 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala, gives Floridians adventures by air, land and water, all set against beautiful lakes, sky bridges, cliffs and canyons.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Modification of sign signals arrival of new retail in northern tip of The Villages

A modification of a sign is signaling the likely arrival of new retail in the northern tip of The Villages. The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors has agreed to turn over the ownership and maintenance of the Phillips Villas sign to the Developer. The Developer wants to modify the sign to indicate the presence of a possible new retail tenant. A drawing reviewed by the CDD 4 board showed the Phillips Villas sign also include the addition of the words Mulberry Grove Plaza.
THE VILLAGES, FL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
villages-news.com

Another new restaurant coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

Another new restaurant is coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages. Marco’s Pizza has reportedly signed a lease to open a location in the shopping plaza located near the Everglades Recreation Center south of State Road 44. Marco’s Pizza opened a restaurant earlier this year on U.S. Hwy. 441...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

Notes from Marion County’s UGB Workshop

Marion County’s Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) does not need to be expanded because the county has enough vacant land within its boundaries to meet the highest estimated housing needs through 2050. That UGB helps county officials condense urban development when considering growth decisions and plan for providing essential services...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Volunteer cleanup planned at Chestnut Cemetery on July 9

The City of Ocala Public Works Department will be hosting a Chestnut Cemetery volunteer cleanup day on Saturday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to noon. All participating volunteers will meet at Chestnut Cemetery, which is located at 698 NW 13th Terrace. They will help with cleaning headstones, raking leaves, picking up fallen tree limbs, and cleaning up debris.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Part of Blue Run closed due to gator sightings

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon Chief of Police is closing parts of a park after reported sightings of multiple large alligators. Chief Mike McQuaig is closing parts of the Blue Run of Dunnellon Park. Walking on nature trails or unimproved areas of the park is suspended for anyone under...
DUNNELLON, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

DeBary Man Defies City's Lawn Code; Accumulates $135k+ in Fines

DEBARY, Fla. - William Mantz is on a mission for his environment. At least, that's how he sees his rather unusual dispute with the city government of DeBary. Code enforcement officials see it somewhat differently. Covering Mantz's front yard are a variety of different species of plant, forming a habitat...
DEBARY, FL
villages-news.com

Alligator Crunching On Mountain Dew Bottle In The Villages

This alligator had fun crunching on a 2-liter bottle of Mountain Dew at Hogeye Path in The Villages. Eventually he grew tired of the activity and went back into the pond. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Pizza Pub owner passes keys to new family

When one door closes, another door opens. Such is true for Janice Fifield as she retired on June 10 after 44 years and well over a million pizzas (sometimes more than 200 pizzas in a day) made at Ye Olde Sub and Pizza Pub in Dunnellon. It all started on...

