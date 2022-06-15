Magnolia Art Xchange looking for new resident artists

Jose Benjamin Rovira, 53, of Ocala, Florida passed away at his home surrounded by family on June 9, 2022. He was born September 5, 1968, in Panama City, Panama. Jose moved to the Ocala area in 1989 from Panama. In 2007, he married his loving wife, Jenna, and the two shared his remaining years in love and making memories for a lifetime. Jose was an exercise rider and a DJ for many years, and he had a genuine passion for the equine industry and giving back to the community through his musical talent, though he never sought recognition or notoriety for his works. He enjoyed hosting dances and sharing in the most memorable celebrations of the many families he worked with through his DJ career. He was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. Jose will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend.

