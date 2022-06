A Watkins Glen man faces five to 15 years in prison after admitting in court to stealing more than 300-THOUSAND dollars from Watkins Glen Supply over a seven-year period. The Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office reports Louis Latorre pleaded guilty Thursday to welfare fraud, grand larceny, and falsifying business records charges. Investigators say starting in 2013, the 48-year-old Latorre started to generate fictitious returns to the family-owned hardware store and pocketed the money. The crimes came to light two years ago when a surveillance camera caught him pocketing the cash.

