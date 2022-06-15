ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside Park employee punched in the face, caught on video: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero
 3 days ago

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A city employee was attacked inside Riverside Park, police said.

The 29-year-old NYC Parks Department employee was one of the workers who responded to a vandalization report inside the park on June 6, according to city officials. The workers asked the suspect to stop, but he refused to comply and ripped one of the solar panels off of a tower. He then punched the victim in the face at around 8 p.m., video of the assault showed.

The suspect fled on a scooter afterward, according to officials. The victim sustained a laceration to his face and was treated by EMS at the scene.

City officials condemned the attack.

“Violence against Parks employees is unacceptable,” an NYC Parks spokesperson told PIX11 News in a statement on Wednesday. “Our frontline staff—from our PEP officers to our maintenance staff—provide important services to the public and should be treated with respect, not met with physical or verbal harm.”

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

