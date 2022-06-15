ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing set for next week in high-profile Columbia murder case

By Brian Hauswirth
939theeagle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Columbia man who’s charged with strangling his wife in 2006 and then putting her body in an apartment dumpster will be in court next week for a hearing. 40-year-old Keith Comfort is charged with...

939theeagle.com

kjluradio.com

Columbia man planning to deliver drugs to Lake sentenced in Cole County

A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
COLE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia man arrested in Las Vegas indicted for 2020 killing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A Boone County grand jury indicted a Columbia man arrested last month in Las Vegas for a 2020 killing. The grand jury indicted Maurice Banks Jr. on Friday with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is scheduled to make his first circuit court appearance with Judge Kevin Crane on June 27.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

COURT GRANTS MOTION TO PUSH BACK MURDER TRIAL

During a proceeding on Monday, June 13, the court granted a 44-year-old murder suspect’s motion to delay his jury trial. Charged with murder and other felonies, a Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County will now not go to trial until next year.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

INMATE CHARGED WITH MURDER FOUND DEAD IN MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

An inmate charged with first-degree murder was found dead in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Tuesday, June 14. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED AFTER REPORTED HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT IN COOPER COUNTY

On the evening of Monday, June 13, a Cooper County deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation traveling north on Highway 87 near the city limits of Boonville. A release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class says the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, which failed to yield and fled from the deputy. The vehicle continued north into the city limits of Boonville at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The driver of the vehicle lost control and came to a stop in the 1000 block of 3rd street.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MURDER SUSPECT HAS COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED

A Windsor man charged with murder is due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on February 24, his office was informed of a potential homicide that had occurred within its jurisdiction approximately 11 hours earlier. Authorities say an investigation revealed a confrontation had occurred near...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Collision on Highway 54 in Cole County kills elderly woman

An elderly Jefferson City woman has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Cole County. The crash happened on Thursday afternoon, south of Jefferson City. Missouri state troopers say 84-year-old Mary Chegwidden was driving eastbound on Hamman drive, when she tried to cross the westbound lanes of 54. Her vehicle was struck by another vehicle driven by an Eldon man.
COLE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Mid-Missouri set to hold multiple events to celebrate Juneteenth

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Juneteenth celebrations are set to take place in both Jefferson city and Columbia Saturday, for the public to attend to celebrate the holiday. Juneteenth, is a celebration marking the official end to slavery as federal troops marched into Galveston, Texas to ensure all enslaved people were free over 100 years ago.
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

One Dead and Two With Serious Injuries In Head-On Crash

A head-on collision on US 24 in Randolph County took the life of a Salisbury woman and two others with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened on US 24, just west of Huntsville at about 12:20 pm. 77-year-old Loretta F Harmon of Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the driver of the eastbound vehicle. The westbound driver, 82-year-old Mary C Liebhart of New Boston, and her passenger, 86-year-old Katheryn Q Milner of Marceline, were both taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Harmon crossed the centerline, striking the Liebhart vehicle head-on. Harmon was not wearing a safety belt.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Four Arrested By Missouri Highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers on Tuesday. A Salisbury man, 37-year-old Christopher C Clark was arrested at about 8:00 pm in Monroe County for alleged failure to stop, resting or interfering with an arrest, peace disturbance, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Monroe County Jail.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Prisoner dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center, autopsy to be conducted

Officials with the Missouri Department of Corrections announced an inmate of the Jefferson City Correctional Center died. Martin Spencer, 60, was serving a 30-year sentence for first-degree assault and second-degree statutory rape from McDonald County. He entered the Department of Corrections in October 2000. Officials pronounced him dead on Sunday,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

