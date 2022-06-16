ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Driver charged in November crash that killed 2 kids in Rochester

By Matt Driffill
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced Wednesday charges for a driver in connection to a crash that killed two children the day before Thanksgiving last year.

Authorities say an indictment was unsealed last week that charged 29-year-old Christopher Antonetti of Rochester with two counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault.

The indictment accuses Antonetti of acting recklessly in the two-vehicle crash that killed 11-year-old Jadden Desu and 4-year-old Ja’vion Green-Rucker, as well as injuring their 8-year-old sibling in the November 24, 2021 collision.

2 children dead, 1 in critical condition after ‘terrible and tragic’ crash in Rochester

Police say the child victims and their 31-year-old mother were traveling south on Mount Read Boulevard and turning east onto Lyell Avenue when their vehicle was struck by another traveling at a “very high rate of speed.”

Officials say Ja’vion and Jadden died from injuries sustained in the crash and the 8-year-old suffered serious injuries and continues to recover, both physically and emotionally. They say the mother of the children, who was driving the vehicle that was struck, has recovered physically.

Following an extensive investigation by the Rochester Police Department and New York State Police, the case was turned over to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office and presented to a grand jury.

The indictment accuses Antonetti of driving over 90 mph before the crash occurred.

Antonetti was remanded to the Monroe County Jail, where he currently remains. His bail was set at $20,000 cash, $40,000 bond, or $120,000 partially secured bond.

