Gophers land another top-10 in-state football recruit

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago

Seven of the top 10 recruits in Minnesota's Class of 2023 have committed to the Gophers.

Garrison Monroe, a 6-foot, 190-pound athlete from Shakopee High School, has committed to the University of Minnesota.

Monroe, who plays defensive back and some quarterback at Shakopee, tweeted that he visited the Gophers on Tuesday and received an offer the same day. It took him less than 24 hours to make his decision.

Monroe is ranked No. 10 by 247 Sports in Minnesota's high school Class of 2023. So far, seven of the top 10 are staying home to play for head coach P.J. Fleck and the Gophers.

The top 10:

  1. Jaxon Howard, ATH, Robbinsdale Cooper (undecided)
  2. Jerome Williams, OL, Osseo (Minnesota)
  3. Greg Johnson, OT, Prior Lake (Minnesota)
  4. Reese Tripp, OT, Kasson-Mantorville (Minnesota)
  5. Elinneus Davis, DL, Moorhead (undecided)
  6. Carson Hansen, ATH, Lakeville South (undecided)
  7. Sam Peters, TE, Maple Grove (Minnesota)
  8. Martin Owusu, DL, Prior Lake (Minnesota)
  9. Alex Elliott, LB, Hutchinson (Minnesota)
  10. Garrison Monroe, ATH, Shakopee (Minnesota)

All of them, with the exception of Howard being a 4-star player, is rated as a 3-star recruit. Howard has the Gophers among his final programs , though Minnesota has some stiff competition with LSU, Miami and Michigan also in Howard's final four.

AthlonSports.com

Minnesota Football: 2022 Golden Gophers Season Preview and Prediction

The Golden Gophers won nine games last season, a win total seen in program history only four times since 1905. Minnesota beat archrival Wisconsin in the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe and shut down West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Despite that success, last season left head coach P.J....
