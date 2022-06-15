ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera missing after leaving rehab

By Athina Morris
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hkkV_0gBaigIe00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for “Jackass” star Bam Margera after he reportedly drove away from a drug rehabilitation center in Florida.

The Delray Beach Police Department confirmed it was searching for Margera in an email to News Channel 8. WFLA has requested more information.

Sharon Osbourne gives update on Ozzy after ‘major operation’

TMZ reports the pro skateboarder went missing on Monday after leaving the unnamed facility. The rehab’s manager told police Margera had expressed dissatisfaction with their services, and said he planned to check himself into a different rehab nearby. He drove away in a black sedan, the report said.

The staff said they believe he had a legal order against him, which requires him to stay at the rehab. He did not appear to be a danger to himself or others, the report said, according to TMZ.

Margera opened up in the past about his struggles with addiction. Last year, the reality star was taken to a rehab facility after an alleged disturbance at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Petersburg, TMZ reported.

“When deputies arrived, they were informed that Mr. Margera had an ex parte order, which is a judge’s order for court-ordered rehabilitation,” the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Those are taken out by a third party on behalf of the person.”

Here’s what caused 90+ mph storm event in NE Ohio

According to TMZ, Margera was fired from Jackass Forever, the first Jackass film in nearly a decade, for allegedly taking drugs. He is now suing Paramount and the film’s co-creators Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, saying he was wrongfully fired.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Bam Margera Picked Up After Fleeing Rehab Center, Taken Back For Treatment

Bam Margera is on his way back to the Florida rehab facility he bolted from earlier this week ... we're told he was found in a nearby hotel after he was reported missing. Sources close to the 'Jackass' star tell TMZ ... Bam shacked up at a hotel in Delrey Beach after bouncing from the rehab facility, and cops and a crisis intervention team located him Wednesday and are escorting him back to the treatment center. We are told he went back voluntarily and didn't fight it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
CBS News

Bam Margera is no longer missing, police in Florida say

Authorities in Florida are no longer looking for Bam Margera, who was reported missing on Monday after he fled a rehab facility, according to the Delray Beach Police Department. Margera was located on Wednesday by Delray Beach officers, a representative for the police department told CBS News. They could not...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wonderwall.com

Mama June Shannon loses custody of Honey Boo Boo

Honey Boo Boo is legally living under a different roof. A Georgia judge has stripped Mama June Shannon's custody rights over daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, multiple media outlets said this week. Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, Alana's 22-year-old sister, now has sole custody over the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Star Expecting Baby No. 2

The Alaskan Bush People family is growing! Star Bear Brown announced on Saturday that he and his wife, Raiven Brown, are expecting their second child together. In a post on his private Instagram, the 34-year-old shared the happy news along with a photo of himself, his wife and their son River. His 23-year-old wife made a post of her own about the pregnancy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s diamond wedding rings

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are just married, and they’ve got the hardware to prove it. The couple, who tied the knot over the weekend in a grand several-day celebration in Portofino, Italy, exchanged matching diamond-covered Lorraine Schwartz wedding rings on their big day, as confirmed by People. The Barkers gave paparazzi a closer look at the baubles while relaxing on a yacht post-nuptials Monday; the reality star’s appears to be an eternity band studded with round-cut stones, while the rocker’s looks like a wider style set with smaller pavé diamonds. Barker, 46, previously went to the celeb-loved jeweler for 43-year-old Kardashian’s stunning...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Margera
Person
Ozzy
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Jeff Tremaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackass#Rehab#Ex Parte#Wfla#Tmz
Us Weekly

Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Their Own Words

Staying strong. Demi Lovato has been open about their struggle with drugs and alcohol since their first stint in rehab in 2010. Lovato sought treatment at the age of 18 after they got into a fight with one of their backup dancers when they were on tour with the Jonas Brothers. To help maintain their […]
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Large sinkhole expanding in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The intense heat could be a factor in a large and expanding sinkhole in the middle of downtown Cleveland. It formed at West 6t Street and St. Clair Avenue. Cleveland police had to close part of the busy intersection. The sinkhole is located in the eastbound lane of St. Clair. Police are […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

50K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy