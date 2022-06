“My favorite part of being a CNA is getting to know the people I’m caring for… and to get familiar with their routines and preferences. Lake Winona Manor is our residents’ home. We are coming into their home to take care of them, and it’s important that they feel comfortable and safe with us. What would I like people to know about my role as a caregiver? I take care of each person at Lake Winona Manor just as I would if I were taking care of my own grandparents.”

