￼University granted candidacy for state’s first School of Podiatric Medicine
3 days ago
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS – JUNE 15, 2022 – UTRGV is now the first university in Texas – and one of only 10 in the nation – ready to prepare and graduate Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). The UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine has been...
The Healthy Summer Screening Series with take place at three of the System’s freestanding ERs in June and July. Summer is a great time to get your health in order, including getting those preventive screenings that you put off in the earlier part of the year. To help you get healthy and stay healthy, South Texas Health System will be hosting its Healthy Summer Screening Series at three of its freestanding emergency departments throughout June and July.
The Texas Education Agency released 2022 STAAR end-of-course assessment results Thursday, showing that scores in the "meets grade level" category for high school students improved in three tests that previously saw declines during the COVID-19 pandemic. From 2019-2021, assessment scores in Algebra I, Biology and U.S. History all dropped while...
The Rio Grande Valley has increasingly developed and opened nature and wildlife parks that draw eco-tourists from around the country in their search for native and migrating birds. Many wildlife enthusiasts recognize the Valley as the top birding spot in the United States. The uniqueness of the region as a...
PHARR — The City of Pharr has earned the Governor’s Texas Award for Performance Excellence from the Quality Texas Foundation on Tuesday. The City of Pharr is being recThe City of Pharr is being recognized as a role model organization demonstrating exceptional performance in all areas of organizational management — leadership, strategic planning, customer focus, measurement, analysis and knowledge management, workforce focus, operations focus, and results. “This is incredible news for“This is incredible news for the City of Pharr, our community, our region, and our state,” said Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. “We have been strategically working towards this goal ...
The Mission Police Department is hoping to expand their mental health policing program through a $500,000 federal grant the department is applying for. The department currently has two officers trained for crisis intervention, and they’re looking for more. “This has been a sustained issue within our community - in...
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
WESLACO, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott will attend a border security briefing in Weslaco, held by state and local officials. The press briefing is set to begin around 2:45 p.m. on Friday at the Tomas Garces National Guard Armory. You can watch the live event in the video player above.
McAllen ISD has 5 staff among top 10 in state contest. This spring, McAllen ISD won its division for the second year in a row in the statewide contest known as It's Time Texas Community Challenge. Recently, McAllen ISD staff members who finished in the top 10 among individuals received...
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Special council meeting in Donna was dismissed after 3 of 4 council members did not show up. “Ladies and gentlemen, no quorum, no meeting–I don’t know what to say,” said Rick Morales, Donna city mayor. Donna city councilmembers were slated to consider re-instating terminated now ex-police chief, Gilbert Guerrero on Thursday. […]
WESLACO, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott was on the border Friday to get an update on the ongoing border security efforts. Abbott received a briefing at the Tomas Garces National Guard Armory in Weslaco this afternoon. The briefing included a 3D floor model of part of the border, including the...
Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Driving with Disability (DWD) Program that provides an opportunity for law enforcement personnel to interact more appropriately and successfully with Texans who may have a communication challenge. This first-in-the-nation program is a statewide collaborative effort between the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities (GCPD),...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), one in ten people ages 60 and older experience some sort of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Behavioral indicators of abuse are fear, anxiety, and disorientation. Other red flags consist of unexplained injuries, lack of necessities and unsanitary living conditions. Martha Sanchez, a licensed […]
UVALDE, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - In the 1980s, police officers were “almost nonexistent” in the Klein Independent School District north of Houston, according to David Kimberly, chief of the district’s police department. There were only a few Harris County sheriff’s deputies on shift at any time during...
More and more people are turning to food banks to help get by – and Cameron County is stepping in to lend a hand. Cameron County allocated $300,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funding to go towards seven different food pantries throughout the county. "It's good to see...
(The Center Square) – Republican Mayra Flores won the special election in Texas' 34th Congressional district with nearly 51% of the vote, defeating Democrat Dan Sanchez by roughly seven percentage points, according to unofficial results. She’s the first Mexican-born woman and the first Republican to represent the Rio Grande...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat Michelle Vallejo as her party’s nominee for a new congressional district along the U.S.-Mexico border. The House seat is one that Republicans are aggressively targeting this November as they demonstrate new strength with Hispanic voters. Results of a recount show Vallejo defeated Ruben Ramirez by 35 votes.
