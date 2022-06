Note: Some of the details of the article are graphic. Oneonta cops are said to be closing in on a suspect in the Bloody Alley murder case. “I do expect there to be a resolution in the relatively near future,” Mayor Mark Drnek said in an exclusive CNY News interview. “The Oneonta police department has been doing a phenomenal job working with the state police” to solve the killing.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO