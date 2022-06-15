ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Island Library Friends Announce Scholarship Recipients

By Eric Englund
By Eric Englund
 3 days ago

The Friends of the Island Library group has awarded two $1,000 scholarships to local residents in recognition of past achievements and in support of future academic goals. Katherine Montoya Mejia, currently a senior library assistant in the Youth Services Department at the Jackson Township branch of the Ocean County Library, was...

thesandpaper.net

Weichert’s LBI Office Holds Benefit Golf Event

The Weichert, Realtors’ Long Beach Island sales office team held its third annual Golf Outing to benefit the American Cancer Society and breast cancer research, Office Manager William Darby announced. The fundraiser took place at the Ocean County Golf Course at Atlantis in Little Egg Harbor Township, raising more...
LONG BEACH, NY
Summer Fun

Summer Fun

We live in the best town in Ocean County, and I hope everyone is ready for the summer, with the dock activities, bay beach, concerts, car shows, farmers market, fireworks, Pirates Day, and many family recreation activities we have planned. On Thursday, June 16, we have the first farmers market...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Beach Bargain Bazaar Benefits First Responders

Get ready to rummage. The Women’s Auxiliary of the Surf City Fire Co. and EMS is holding a special fundraising event on Saturday, June 18 that will have something for everyone. The rummage sale is slated to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the firehouse, located at...
SURF CITY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

HopSauce Returns to Beach Haven

To celebrate the creative community present on Long Beach Island, the HopSauce Festival is returning for its seventh year on Saturday, June 18. Located at Veterans Memorial Park in Beach Haven and taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the festival is set to usher in the summer season with original live artists, craft beer, hot sauces and more.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Barnegat Light Rules on Pools, Pickleball

Barnegat Light Borough Council passed ordinances at its June 8 meeting addressing pools and pickleball before the summer officially started. Revised rules for swimming pools now say all construction and inspection must be done within 60 days of the issuance of the permit. And extremely busy pickleball courts last summer are now tempered by a higher fee, as well as attendants to supervise a schedule and check for the new photo ID pickleball badge.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
Surf City to Mark Independence Week With Fireworks Once Again

A town-sponsored fireworks display for Independence Day makes its return in Surf City after years of absence. The borough council unanimously adopted a resolution at its June 8 meeting authorizing the discharge of fireworks at a borough-sponsored fireworks display on July 8, bringing to a close Fourth of July celebrations across the area. The fireworks are set to go off at dusk from the bay beach on 16th Street.
SURF CITY, NJ
New Show at LBIF Examines 'Elemental Effects'

Swim. Breathe. Dig. Burn. The four elements and the infinite imagination are interwoven in the national juried exhibition that opened Saturday at the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences in Loveladies and runs through July 4. For “Elemental Effects: Water + Wind + Earth + Fire,” artists...
LONG BEACH, NY
Turn Worker Shortage Angst Into Summer of Appreciation

You can tell by the “Help Wanted” signs that are everywhere. You can tell by the businesses that have shorter hours or are forced to close on certain days. You can tell by the long waits to be served. Then there are the inexperienced workers, new to the job, who may not be as efficient or as knowledgeable as they should be.
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
High Point Is Party Central for Block Party Bash

Firefighters don’t let a little precipitation stop the party. With rain coming down and the sky booming, the first of six bands began to perform. Music and thunder rang out across the bay as the block party kicked off. Beachgoers fleeing stormy weather could seek refuge and enjoy merriment at the party, a bright spot on a gloomy day.
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
Paying to Play?

I am writing with respect to the additional excessive fees imposed by the Long Beach Township Board of Commissioners on Monday, June 6. As a seasonal tax-paying resident for well over 50 years, I have always willingly paid for the beach badges. The cost of keeping the beaches clean, and safe with lifeguards, is well worth it.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
'Flying Solo' Photographer Lends New Eye to Landscapes, Landmarks

Long Beach Island’s 18-mile stretch of land, dotted with small towns and long expanses of white sand, is picturesque to everyone who visits. During the summer of 2020, amid COVID-19 restrictions and closures, Susan Lodato, a photographer and new resident of LBI, used the bleak entertainment scene to her advantage by taking more time to develop her passion for photography.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Long Beach Township – Oceanfront

Rare opportunity to purchase a Fully Furnished oceanfront home with 50 feet of oceanfront and a 180 view of the ocean from both floors. Each identical floor has three large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen, dining, and living area all have great ocean views with newer Anderson windows. Central A/C and ceiling fans throughout both floors. The property has a two-car garage with additional off-street parking for four. Public beach access is directly next to and North of the property with a private pathway from the side of the property. Improvements, since purchased, include new LVP flooring, New Lightning, New Fans, Furniture and Artwork, New Glass Table and Cookware, New Bathroom and Bedroom Mirrors, New Bedding, Smart TVs, Thermostat, Door Locks & date/time logs, and Light Switches, New Gas Grills with Gas Lines, Spray foam insulation and new outdoor plumbing. Extra Storage w/outside door, Utility Room and additional Washer & Dryer behind garage area. 2021 and 2002 Rental History averages $100,000 per season with a predictable increase in demand and rates for 2023 and beyond. This is a conservative number. Maximizing Shoulder Season rentals can also increase rental income. Some of the Brant Beach amenities include Island Market, Cool Delights Ice Cream, Custard Hut and Pizza, Daddy O, Bagels & Beyond, Gifted By The Sea, Brant Beach Yacht Club, St Francis of Assisi Parish, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Bayview Park, Pickleball Center, Basketball Courts are located at The Long Beach Township Municipal Building and Long Beach Township Police Department Complex and the Post Office.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Biggy Crashes Knights' Party, Challenges to Mini Golf Duel

The fourth season of “Can You Beat Biggy?” gets underway next week, but as a precursor to my 12-week summer series I thought it would be fun to crash a party, that being the St. Mary Academy eighth-graders’ final retreat on June 9. Essentially, the day before...
SURF CITY, NJ

