Bassitt goes 8 innings, Mets blank slumping Brewers 4-0

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Eric Haase had three hits, including one of three Detroit homers, and the Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 14-7 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday.The Tigers had scored only two runs in their last four games, but set a season high for runs Saturday. Javy Baez and Robbie Grossman also homered and top prospect Riley Greene scored twice in his major league debut.Rony Garcia (1-2) picked up the win, allowing four runs on four hits in six innings.Texas starter Taylor Hearn (4-5) allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.Adolis Garcia...

DETROIT, MI ・ 29 MINUTES AGO