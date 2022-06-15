Bassitt goes 8 innings, Mets blank slumping Brewers 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings of three-hit ball, Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the New York Mets beat the struggling Milwaukee Brewers 4-0. Bassitt, who entered with a 7.62 ERA in his last five...
DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Eric Haase had three hits, including one of three Detroit homers, and the Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 14-7 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday.The Tigers had scored only two runs in their last four games, but set a season high for runs Saturday. Javy Baez and Robbie Grossman also homered and top prospect Riley Greene scored twice in his major league debut.Rony Garcia (1-2) picked up the win, allowing four runs on four hits in six innings.Texas starter Taylor Hearn (4-5) allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.Adolis Garcia...
Spencer Torkelson said RIley Greene's promotion to the big leagues might be the spark the Detroit Tigers needed.
It's only one game, and the Tigers still have their issues — but so far, so good on that theory.
Greene got his first major-league hit in his first at-bat on a bloop single into left in the first...
