ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Court House, OH

AAA: Children, pets in vehicles at risk during extreme heat

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 3 days ago

As the current heat wave continues and temperatures near 100 degrees are predicted through the end of the week, AAA East Central is reminding motorists about the dangers of leaving children and pets in a hot car. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 900...

www.recordherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Record-Herald

Health director reports first measles case in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, has confirmed the state’s first measles case of 2022. The infected child is from Franklin County and recently traveled to a country with confirmed measles cases. ODH is currently not disclosing additional information about the infected individual.
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

FCPH provides COVID update/vaccination schedule

Fayette County Public Health received reports of 35 new COVID cases and six new hospitalizations as of the latest weekly COVID-19 update released by the Ohio Department of Health. At-home tests are now widely available and do not get reported to the local health department. As a result, the number...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Expanding our capacity

This year we are experiencing a lot of rain. No one realizes this more than our Fayette County farmers. We have reached the point that the ground is saturated with water. When that happens the water has no place to go and it takes a great while for the soil to dry up.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

‘The Longest Day’ event returns

“The Longest Day” fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association returns today to downtown Washington Court House from 5-8 p.m. The city will be closing the 100 block of North Main Street and the 100 block of South Main Street, according to Beth Mccane, the lifestyle specialist at Carriage Court of Washington Court House and the county chair for the Fayette County Longest Day Committee.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Washington Court House, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Traffic
State
West Virginia State
Record-Herald

30th season of ‘Rolling Rimples’ concludes

The 30th season of the Rolling Rimples weight loss challenge recently wrapped up. A total of 10 businesses and 69 individuals participated. There was a total loss of 249.6 pounds for the program. The winning team (Community Action Commission Team 3) lost a combined 54.8 pounds and included Julie Stepter,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Chamber welcomes Red Collar Pet Foods

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Red Collar Pet Foods as a member. Red Collar Pet Foods is a leading private label and national brand contract manufacturer of pet food and treats for some of the best-known national pet brands. They’ve been proudly producing high-quality, wholesome, and balanced dry pet food in Fayette County since 1990. Red collar believes in giving back and serving in their community. From volunteering at local organizations to donating pet food, associates play an active role in the community they live and work in. To learn more about Red Collar Pet Foods company or employment opportunities, visit them at www.redcollarpet.com . Pictured: Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherines), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Bill Knisely – Operations Manager, Nick Pierce – Plant Manager, Kyle Brewer – Maintenance Manager, Brian Crooks – Safety Manager, Debbie Jenkins – HR Business Partner, Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), McKenna Brown (Main St. Fayette), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Whitney Gentry (Adena Fayette).
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 20-24 is as follows:. Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit. Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, vanilla wafers, fruit. THURSDAY. Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit. FRIDAY. Baked ham, macaroni...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Alltop to attend Wilmington College

A member of the Miami Trace High School graduating Class of 2022, Dylan Alltop, signed a letter of intent to attend Wilmington College, where he will continue his education and his athletic career as a member of the Quakers’ football team. Alltop said one reason he chose Wilmington College...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Fat People#Vehicles#Car Keys#Traffic Accident#Nhtsa
Record-Herald

SSCC’s Boys to be honored as president emeritus

At their June 16 board meeting, the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees approved to confer the title of President Emeritus upon Dr. Kevin Boys, effective on his retirement date, July 1, 2022. The nomination was initiated and read by VP of Academic Affairs, Dr. Nicole Roades, followed by...
HILLSBORO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy