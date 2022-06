TRENTON — Conservation Florida and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) have co-submitted an application for funding to permanently protect the Gilchrist Club. The application has been submitted to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), where it will be reviewed by the Acquisition and Restoration Council (ARC). The ARC is charged with evaluating, selecting, and ranking state land acquisition projects on the Florida Forever priority list, as well as reviewing management plans and future land uses.

