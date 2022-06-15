Police Arrests/Citations

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Red Collar Pet Foods as a member. Red Collar Pet Foods is a leading private label and national brand contract manufacturer of pet food and treats for some of the best-known national pet brands. They’ve been proudly producing high-quality, wholesome, and balanced dry pet food in Fayette County since 1990. Red collar believes in giving back and serving in their community. From volunteering at local organizations to donating pet food, associates play an active role in the community they live and work in. To learn more about Red Collar Pet Foods company or employment opportunities, visit them at www.redcollarpet.com . Pictured: Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherines), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Bill Knisely – Operations Manager, Nick Pierce – Plant Manager, Kyle Brewer – Maintenance Manager, Brian Crooks – Safety Manager, Debbie Jenkins – HR Business Partner, Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), McKenna Brown (Main St. Fayette), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Whitney Gentry (Adena Fayette).

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO