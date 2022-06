Green Bay Packers star quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was rewarded back in March with a hefty $150 million extension across the next three years, but there is a kicker. He also gets a $40.8 million signing bonus. Talk about getting paid handsomely. That amount is supposed to be paid to the Packers […] The post The $20.8 million windfall Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is about to enjoy appeared first on ClutchPoints.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO