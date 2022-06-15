Tolland sets hearing for fire truck purchase, other capital projects

TOLLAND — The Town Council has set a public hearing regarding the proposed issuing of bonds for several capital projects totaling $1,197,366 in debt for July 12 at 7 p.m.

The capital projects up for discussion include purchasing a new fire truck for $750,000; resurfacing the track at Tolland Middle School for $140,000; purchasing a new lawn mower for $115,488; and funding walkway accessibility improvements at Cross Farms Park for $191,878.

According to town documents written by Interim Town Manager Lisa Hancock, the Cross Farms walkway improvements would provide access from the parking lot to the upper athletic fields and ensure it complies with the American Disabilities Act.

Town Council Chairman Steve Jones said today that the funds for the capital purchases were included in the town’s budget that passed at referendum last month, and thus were already approved by voters.

However, because the sum of the money to be borrowed is such a large amount, a public hearing is required to issue the bonds for the projects as per the town’s charter, he added.

Jones said that once the projects are approved by residents at the hearing, town staff can then issue the notes for the bonds to initiate the projects. Hancock said at Tuesday’s council meeting that this would likely happen in September if residents approve the purchases at the hearing.

If residents express a lack of support for the purchases at the public hearing though, then the town would not go forward, Jones said. He added that he expects residents to support them, however.

“I think we’re all generally in support of it because it was part of the budget that was passed,” Jones said today, adding that the residents who come out to the public hearing would likely be the same ones who supported the adopted budget.

Jones added that the town is considering using federal pandemic relief funds for the fire truck purchase, and if this is approved, the bonds for the $750,000 purchase would not be needed.

In addition to the capital purchases, Hancock told the council at Tuesday’s meeting that bids for the $5 million improvement plan for three of the town’s firehouses came in more expensive than planned because of inflation, and replacing just two of the older firehouses would cost just under $4.8 million.

The project, approved by voters in a referendum last year, had been planned to fix several issues at the stations including leaky roofs, crumbling foundations, and make room for sleeping and eating quarters, storage, and a safe space for decontamination. However, Jones said that at a future meeting, the council would consider removing one of the newer firehouses, Station 140, from the planned project.