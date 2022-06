CHICAGO (CBS) -- An unwanted visitor has been staking claim inside the lobby of a Lakeview apartment building, and residents have begged management to get him out for years, saying their safety is at risk.The door to the apartment building on West Briar Place is always unlocked, so anyone can make their way inside at all hours.Now one man is claiming free rent inside the tiny vestibule, and neighbors said they never know when his motivation to seek shelter might turn violent.Katie Burt wants to feel safe walking into her apartment building late at night, but for two years, she...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO