Dothan, AL

UPDATE: Suspect, victim identified in deadly Dothan shooting

By Allison Polk, Seth Feiner, Cameron Conrad, Sylvie Sparks, Aaron Dixon
 3 days ago

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — The victim of the shooting on North Bell Street in Dothan has been identified as William Henry Roberson Jr.

Family members got into an argument over property, which ended with the victim being shot, according to Dothan police.

After an investigation, the suspect, Tobias Marsh, was arrested and charged with capital murder, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Tobias Marsh

ORIGINAL:

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Dothan Police have confirmed that a person has died from a gunshot wound after a shooting on North Bell Street.

After Dothan patrol arrived on the scene just before 4 p.m., they say they saw a man with a wound in his upper torso/chest. After CPR was attempted and ambulances arrived, he was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One person of interest who was on the scene when the police arrive has been taken into custody. Dothan investigators say they are questioning them.

Stay with WDHN as we get updates on this developing story.

