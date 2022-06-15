Loudoun Invites Input on Naming Old Courthouse

Interim Spotsy School Superintendent leaving for Prince William County. Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) has appointed Carol E. Flenard, Ed.D., as Deputy Superintendent. Dr. Flenard joins PWCS from Spotsylvania County Public Schools, where she most recently served as interim superintendent since January 2022. Prior to that role, she served as deputy superintendent/chief academic officer for Spotsylvania County Public Schools since 2012. During that tenure, among her accomplishments, she oversaw an increase of the on-time graduation rate from 86% to more than 93% and developed intervention plans for schools in accreditation warning status with a 100% success rate.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO