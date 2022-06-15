ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun Invites Input on Naming Old Courthouse

By LoudounNow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the public are invited to offer input on naming the historic Loudoun County Courthouse in downtown Leesburg. The county’s Heritage Commission has...

5th SFG Veteran
3d ago

This is the second time this subject has come up and I'll say it again. For 127 years it has been called the Loudoun County Courthouse, so why does it now have to be named after a person. We are all humans and all have faults, in 40 or 50 years people will find some fault with whoever they pick. Keep it as its been for the last 127 years, Loudoun County Courthouse.

ffxnow.com

Gum Springs’ Juneteenth celebration is also a fight to preserve historically Black community

Gum Springs, the oldest Black community in Fairfax County, is holding its Juneteenth celebration this weekend as it faces an uncertain future. The New Gum Springs Civic Association (NGSCA) will celebrate Juneteenth with a community day tomorrow (Saturday), featuring roller skating, food, music, and words from the great-great-great granddaughter of the community’s founder, West Ford.
loudounnow.com

Letter:Cathryn Giannini Rice, Leesburg,

Editor: On Jun 16, I submitted an email to the Board of Supervisors stating my dissatisfaction with the plastic bags tax and my frustration with the runaway tax and spending. We have lost sight of the role of government and its infringements on our rights. “BOS. Thanks once again for...
WJLA

AG Jason Miyares: Buta Biberaj is not listening to victims, his 'lane' is safe communities

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is responding to a comment by Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj imploring the AG to "stay in your lane." The comments came after her office was removed from prosecuting a criminal case after a judge said she was "deliberately misleading" the court and the public in an effort to sell the plea agreement.
WJLA

Fairfax Co. parents rally before school board meeting over 'malicious misgendering' policy

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County parents organized a rally at 5:30 p.m. at Luther Jackson Middle School in Falls Church prior to the school board's vote on whether the district will expand a policy that says students may be suspended for what FCPS calls "malicious misgendering." The intent, according to board members, is to reduce bullying and what could be perceived as hate speech.
vigourtimes.com

Virginia parents call out ‘political agenda’ as school board approves suspensions for ‘misgendering’

A Fairfax County, Virginia parent said Friday that the local school board’s “focus is completely off” after officials approved potential punishments for students who “maliciously misgender” their classmates. The Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) approved amendments to their student handbook Thursday night to add suspension...
loudounnow.com

Pacheco Tapped for Round Hill Council Seat

The Round Hill Town Council is back to a full roster after the appointment of Isaac D. Pacheco to fill a vacant seat. A relatively new town resident, moving to the Lake View neighborhood from Fairfax six months ago, Pacheco works for the Department of State as director of the State Magazine Division and served in the Marine Corps.
Washington Examiner

Fairfax schools OK plan to punish students who misgender classmates

The Fairfax County School Board approved changes to its student code of conduct on cellphone usage and transgender rights after a long, heated school board meeting Thursday night. The board passed restrictive cellphone rules and also expanded punishment for students who "misgender" or "deadname" transgender classmates. In an 8-4 vote,...
WAVY News 10

General Services Administration contracting official pleads guilty to accepting bribes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a General Services Administration (GSA) contracting official, with projects from Richmond to Norfolk, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes. According to court documents, beginning in approximately December of 2015 and continuing through August 2019, 59-year-old Staunton resident Charles W. Jones, accepted bribes from government contractors in return for awarding federal […]
fredericksburg.today

Interim Spotsy School Superintendent leaving for Prince William County

Interim Spotsy School Superintendent leaving for Prince William County. Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) has appointed Carol E. Flenard, Ed.D., as Deputy Superintendent. Dr. Flenard joins PWCS from Spotsylvania County Public Schools, where she most recently served as interim superintendent since January 2022. Prior to that role, she served as deputy superintendent/chief academic officer for Spotsylvania County Public Schools since 2012. During that tenure, among her accomplishments, she oversaw an increase of the on-time graduation rate from 86% to more than 93% and developed intervention plans for schools in accreditation warning status with a 100% success rate.
loudounnow.com

Hillsboro Council Approves Pride Month Proclamation

The Hillsboro Town Council last week approved a proclamation in support of June Pride Month, recognizing and supporting “the rights of all people the freedom to live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, and hatred based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.”. The proclamation, proposed by Councilman Paul Hrbenak,...
loudounnow.com

Construction Begins on Ashburn Community Center

Members of the Board of Supervisors and the Department of Parks and Recreation broke ground Thursday morning on the site of the Ashburn Recreation and Community Center, moving the long-planned project into its construction phrase. Ashburn District Supervisor Mike Turner labeled the event as a momentous day not only for...
WTOP

Virginia primary voter guide 2022

Virginians will go to the polls to pick major party candidates in several races for the U.S. House and a D.C.-area local race. Here’s what you need to know. Primary day is June 21. Polls that day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote.
loudounnow.com

Inova Awards Record $1M in Health Equity Grants to Nonprofits

Inova Health System has awarded $1 million in Health Equity Grants to 23 Northern Virginia nonprofits, the largest level of funding to date for this grants program. The grants include several Loudoun organizations. The grants were awarded to organizations whose initiatives seek to improve health equity and support under-resourced communities...
fox40jackson.com

Virginia AG on woke prosecutor being removed from case by judge: ‘Voters are tired of it’

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Thursday a Virginia judge took an “extraordinary step” by removing a Loudoun County prosecutor from a serial burglary case. “We heard from the press reports what had happened is this judge took the extraordinary step of entering this order saying you misled this court, you are overselling a plea deal, you misrepresented parts of this individual’s past,” Miyares said on “Fox & Friends.”
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Festival, March Commemorate Juneteenth Holiday

Two events are planned in Leesburg this weekend to mark the Juneteenth holiday. On Saturday, June 18, the BURG Family Reunion Club will hold a festival at Ide Lee Park. From noon to 6 p.m., the event will feature living music—including a performance by the Chuck Brown Band—food vendors and kid’s activities. Christian Yohannes will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Learn more at thebfrc.com.
WTOP

Prince William Co. school start times to remain the same for now

School start times in Prince William County, Virginia, are expected to remain the same for the foreseeable future after results from a recent survey didn’t show strong support for making changes. At a school board meeting Wednesday, Michael Neall, the county’s supervisor for research, accountability and strategic planning, said...
