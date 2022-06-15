Loudoun Invites Input on Naming Old Courthouse
Members of the public are invited to offer input on naming the historic Loudoun County Courthouse in downtown Leesburg. The county’s Heritage Commission has...loudounnow.com
This is the second time this subject has come up and I'll say it again. For 127 years it has been called the Loudoun County Courthouse, so why does it now have to be named after a person. We are all humans and all have faults, in 40 or 50 years people will find some fault with whoever they pick. Keep it as its been for the last 127 years, Loudoun County Courthouse.
