Roseville, IL

Philip R. Russell

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilip R. Russell 66 of Roseville passed away at home June13, 2022. He was born January 12, 1956, the son of Vernon and Ruth (Taylor) Russell. He first married Judy Johnson and later married Rose Anno September...

977wmoi.com

977wmoi.com

Carole “Susie” (McKie) Swanson-Krantz

Carole “Susie” (McKie) Swanson-Krantz, 86, of Oneida, passed away peacefully at home with her daughters and husband at her side, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 3:50 PM. Susie was born on February 29, 1936 in Galesburg. She was the daughter of J. Leslie and Mildred Louise (Rylander) McKie. Mildred was taken to the hospital to deliver Susie in a horse-drawn buggy during a blizzard. Susie married Merrill Duane Swanson on June 19, 1955 in Altona. He preceded her in death on March 12, 1997. She later married Gayle Richard Krantz on August 30, 2003. Susie is survived by her husband, Gayle, at home; daughters, Sherrill (Wendell) Hills of Lynn Center and Teresa (Tom) Swanson-Devlin of Germantown Hills; three grandchildren, Lauren Hills, James (Elizabeth) Hills and Emma Devlin; sister-in-law, Debbie (Greg) Fritz of Galesburg; and nieces and nephews, Nancy Stone, Linda (Gary) Giger, Richard (Elizabeth) McKie, Patricia McKie, Stephanie (Brian) Woodard and Kyle (Casey) Fritz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill, parents, and brothers, Gene McKie and Wayne McKie and sister-in-law, Ina McKie.
ONEIDA, IL
977wmoi.com

Ryan Matthew Stromson

Ryan Matthew Stromson, 36 of Abingdon, died Friday June 10, 2022. He was born May 15, 1986 at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, the son of John and Cathy (Carlson) Stromson. Ryan is survived by one son, Ayden Stromson and one daughter, Brynn Stromson, both at home; his parents, John and Cathy Stromson of Abingdon; his brother, Justin Stromson of Abingdon; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
ABINGDON, IL
977wmoi.com

John Edward Waack

John Edward Waack, 74, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 7:53 am, Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Sunset Healthcare and Rehab, Canton, IL. He was born November 19, 1947 in Davenport, IA, the son of John and Emma (Hutchinson) Waack. He was raised and educated in Stockton, IA and Durant, IA.
MONMOUTH, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Hancock County in May 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Ryanne Jacoby and Jacob Jacoby sold a residence at 332 Fourth...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
City
Roseville, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Pen City Current

PRIDE supporters color up 7th Street festival

FORT MADISON – Despite a welcomed shade cast by Fort Madison’s historic downtown buildings, rainbows appeared all over 7th Street as the city’s first PRIDE festival was held Thursday evening. Hundreds of people of all ages, from children sporting rainbow clothes and accents to senior citizens mingling...
FORT MADISON, IA
977wmoi.com

Knox Lombard Hall of Fame Spotlight: Nathaniel Logie

Nathaniel Logie ’16 is the leading goal scorer for the Prairie Fire men’s soccer program, but more importantly, was part of a class that changed the trajectory of Knox College soccer and paved the way for the success of the last eight seasons. Logie also participated in men’s track and field.
GALESBURG, IL
Person
Judy Johnson
977wmoi.com

Monmouth College Hosts Scholar Institute for 50 Aspiring Golden Apple Teachers

Most Monmouth College students have gone home for the summer, but the campus has remained a busy place. About 160 Golden Scots returned to their alma mater the first weekend in June, and the College is hosting about the same number of individuals throughout June as the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps from Dubuque, Iowa, prepares for its summer tour. In the weeks to come, several summer athletic camps are scheduled.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Local Event Benefits Families Coping with Childhood Cancer

The 6th Annual Ryde for Ryder event will be held Saturday, June 25th in honor of Ryder Armstrong, who gained his angel wings in 2018. The event will begin in front of the Patton Block Grill & Brew Pub in downtown Monmouth with registration at 7 am followed by a shotgun start at 8 am. Three different route options are available for cyclers: a 15-mile, 25 mile, or 50 miles. Participant and member of the Monmouth Daily Drafters Chris Gavin shares the background story of Ryder and his family:
MONMOUTH, IL
B100

How Many Pets Can You Legally Own in the Quad Cities?

We all love our furry kids and pet parents everywhere have asked the question: how many pets can I have?. I recently (unexpectedly) got a second cat, which puts me at my apartment's limit on pets. However, the Quad Cities all have different rules when it comes to how many pets you can legally own. To save you the Google, I rounded up what you can expect in Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, and Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crews responded to house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. Crews responded about 8:45 to the West 14th and Sturdevant streets, according to firefighters. When crews arrived at the house it was found the fire was coming out the back windows. The fire department went...
DAVENPORT, IA
#Memorials
977wmoi.com

New Elected FFA State President from McDonough County

The 2022-2023 Illinois FFA State Officer Team was elected Thursday, June 16 in Springfield. After an exciting, in-person and virtual delegate session, the following individuals were elected to major state office:. President: Rachel Hood of Industry (McDonough County); Rushville-Industry FFA Chapter. Vice President: Derek Sample of Sesser (Franklin County); Sesser-Valier...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, June 17, 2022

06/14/22 – 11:02 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 900 block of 2nd Street. 06/14/22 – 4:30 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested 3 male juveniles (2- 17-year-olds and 1- 16-year-old) on charges of possession of drugs/narcotics, interference with official acts, and motor vehicle theft. No other information was reported.
LEE COUNTY, IA
977wmoi.com

CheekyBaby3D Offers Locals to Take a Peek at Their Bundles of Joy

A new business in downtown Monmouth is now offering imaging and ultrasound services to the local community. Cheeky Baby 3D LLC performs elective, non-diagnostic imaging, shares owner and Ultrasound Technician Shelby Linze:. “Before you come to Cheeky Baby, you have to be seen by your OB doctor and had your...
MONMOUTH, IL
NewsBreak
Obituaries
starvedrock.media

Life Flight Helicopter Called After Rollover Crash Near Tonica

A rollover just west of Tonica led to a driver being hospitalized in Peoria. Police and paramedics were called about the single-vehicle crash around 8:30 Thursday morning. A woman in the vehicle was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office along with...
TONICA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
KWQC

Knox County Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Abingdon home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The man and woman who were found dead in their Abingdon home Friday have been identified as Ellen Renee Penn, 33, and Ryan Matthew Stromson, 36, Knox County County Coroner Mark Thomas said. Thomas said autopsies were done for Penn and Stromson on Sunday at the...

