Philip R. Russell

Carole “Susie” (McKie) Swanson-Krantz, 86, of Oneida, passed away peacefully at home with her daughters and husband at her side, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 3:50 PM. Susie was born on February 29, 1936 in Galesburg. She was the daughter of J. Leslie and Mildred Louise (Rylander) McKie. Mildred was taken to the hospital to deliver Susie in a horse-drawn buggy during a blizzard. Susie married Merrill Duane Swanson on June 19, 1955 in Altona. He preceded her in death on March 12, 1997. She later married Gayle Richard Krantz on August 30, 2003. Susie is survived by her husband, Gayle, at home; daughters, Sherrill (Wendell) Hills of Lynn Center and Teresa (Tom) Swanson-Devlin of Germantown Hills; three grandchildren, Lauren Hills, James (Elizabeth) Hills and Emma Devlin; sister-in-law, Debbie (Greg) Fritz of Galesburg; and nieces and nephews, Nancy Stone, Linda (Gary) Giger, Richard (Elizabeth) McKie, Patricia McKie, Stephanie (Brian) Woodard and Kyle (Casey) Fritz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill, parents, and brothers, Gene McKie and Wayne McKie and sister-in-law, Ina McKie.

ONEIDA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO