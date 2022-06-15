Virginia woman sentenced following pandemic fraud

NORFOLK, Va. — A 35-year-old man with ties to Hampton Roads is wanted in connection with several alleged violent incidents, many of which involved guns. Brian Lamar Askew, 35, is a documented member of the Bloods gang and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He has ties to Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO