Classic Grooves Porcelain Tile Collection

Wood is a favorite among designers for its natural beauty, the random grains that make each piece unique, and its more sustainable source. But while it is definitely better than ordinary plastic in that regard, the extensive use of wood also has a negative impact on the environment if left unchecked. Unlike money, wood does go on trees, trees that need to be cut down in order to become the literal building blocks of furniture and other products. Those trees need to be replanted, of course, but there’s also the matter of pieces of wood that are wasted and thrown away. Plastic and metal aren’t the only things that can be recycled, and HUG tries to do the same for discarded wood that can then be used to create other pieces of wooden furniture.

