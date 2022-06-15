ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Suspect from 5 hour Killeen standoff identified

By Roland Richter
fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKilleen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $200,000 for 29-year-old Gejuan Antwon Stokes – identified as the man who held Killeen Police at bay for five hours on Sunday night and Monday morning following...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 3

 

KWTX

Man identified in standoff with police after traffic stop in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man is identified as the suspect involved in a standoff between Temple police on Friday afternoon, June 17, 2022. 24-year-old Shuakind Santos is accused of evading, resisting arrest and failing to stop and provide information after a traffic accident. After trained officers couldn’t apprehend the...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Jason Baez found guilty in murder trial, gets 50 years

Bell County, Tx (FOX 44) – A 27th District Court Jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the murder trial of 35-year-old Jason Ricardo Baez who had been accused in the February 2018 shooting death of Lamar Marcell Roberson in Killeen. The jury deliberated late Thursday afternoon, then...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Police searching for vehicle involved in burglary of building

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division need your help to identify a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle pictured below was involved in a Burglary of a Building incident at Freedom + Storage, located at 13805 Farm to Market 2410.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox7austin.com

21-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in Killeen collision

KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen police have identified the person killed in a collision involving a motorcycle on June 10. KPD officers responded to the intersection of W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. and Stringer Street at approximately 9:33 p.m. in reference to a 911 call about a crash involving a car and motorcycle.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Harris County for Waco deadly shooting

McLennan County (FOX 44) — A man in the Harris County jail is accused of killing someone in Waco earlier this spring. Calvin Nichols, Jr. is accused of killing Joseph Craig Thomas, Jr. in Waco on April 3, 2022. Nichols received the arrest warrant while in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Antwon
fox44news.com

Money, weapon, multiple ID’s seized in Temple arrest

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police say a check of a man seen sitting on a sidewalk counting money with a handgun visible in his pocket has resulted in an arrest of a 19-year-old man police say is a confirmed gang member out of McLennan County. Curtis Dekornei Shivers,...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Stolen property, narcotics recovered in Bosque County

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after stolen property was recovered and narcotics were discovered inside of a trailer. Investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday at an address on County Road 1627 in the Walling Bend area. As a...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

SWAT raid yields drugs and guns

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Wednesday SWAT team raid resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old man and the seizure of various forms of contraband in a Temple neighborhood. The SWAT team executed the narcotics search warrant around 7:30 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of East Barton Avenue.
WacoTrib.com

Waco police ask for public's help in teen's unsolved shooting death

While the Waco Police Department has cleared eight of 12 murder investigations so far this year with arrests, one unsolved case from February has led the department to ask for the public's help, a spokesperson said. "There have been no significant leads to the suspect(s) responsible for Drevion Booker’s death,"...
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 21-year-old Coy Caleb Morris who died after a motorcycle crash in Killeen (Killeen, TX)

Officials identified 21-year-old Coy Caleb Morris who died after a motorcycle crash in Killeen (Killeen, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 21-year-old Coy Caleb Morris as the victim who died after a two-vehicle accident on June 10 in Killeen. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the intersection of W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. and Stringer Street at around 9:33 p.m. after getting reports of a motorcycle collision [...]
KILLEEN, TX

