A Buffalo woman has been arrested after she was caught trying to sneak drugs into a prison. New York State Troopers in connection with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested the 36-year-old woman on June 12, 2022. Shavon M. Brown of Buffalo was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO