A big shift in the WWE roster was made with Finn Balor joining Judgment Day, and Edge being booted out. We can confirm PWInsider's report that Edge has been moved back to the babyface side of the internal depth chart as of Tuesday. For those that are asking if the move was reactionary to Cody Rhodes' injury, we're still working to confirm that, but it seems more reactionary to the direction that WWE wanted to take Judgment Day.

WWE ・ 8 HOURS AGO