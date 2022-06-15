ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

NC woman charged with concealing body of man reported missing in 2021

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is accused of concealing the death of a man reported missing last year.

Michelle Thompson, 47, of High Point, was charged in connection with the death of Willie Walters Junior. She was arrested by High Point police after they say she hid Walters’s remains.

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 kidnapping of SC woman

Walters’s family reported him missing in May of 2021 and his remains were found off of Smith Road in Thomasville on May 27.

Investigators believe that Walters died in High Point and that Thompson, along with two other people, moved his remains to Thomasville.

Thompson is charged with concealing a body and police are still trying to find the two other suspects. They say there was no evidence of foul play and no one will be charged with murder in Walters’s death.

