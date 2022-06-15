Firefighter killed in motorcycle crash on Route 13 in Bristol Township

A Bristol Township firefighter was killed when his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Bristol Township Tuesday night, according to police.

Township police said in a news release that the man was riding a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound in the 7500 block of Bristol Pike when the motorcycle collided into a 2012 Dodge Durango about 6:55 p.m.

The Dodge Durango, which was being driven by a 40-year-old Levittown man, was traveling westbound and was turning left when the crash happened, the release states.

The motorcyclist was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck identified the victim as 25-year-old David J. Widmann Jr., of Levittown.

Widmann was a member of Edgely Fire Co. since 2017, according to a social media post from the fire company. He was an integral part of the department, and was known for his smile and great sense of humor, the fire company said.

"He was a friend to all and an excellent firemen at that. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers. Until we meet again, may you Rest In Peace!!!" the post reads in part.

Edgely Fire Co. is one of five fire companies that provide services to Bristol Township.

Pedestrian killed on Route 13: Pedestrian killed crossing Route 13 in Bristol Township

For subscribers: Route 13 in Bristol proved deadly last year as fatal crashes in Bucks County were up. Here's the plan to curb crashes

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Paul Aita at 267-812-3042 or at Paita145@bristolpd.org.

Widmann is the second firefighter to be killed on Route 13 in Bristol Township in less than a year. Danny Santiago, 53, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bike in the 5500 block of Bristol Pike in Bristol Township in late June 2021.

Santiago was a longtime member of Goodwill Hose Fire Co. in Bristol Borough.

For subscribers: 'Bristol Borough's going to miss someone who is a hero': Firefighter killed in hit and run remembered

Fatal crashes continue to be an issue along this stretch of roadway. In April, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 13. Earlier that same day, a motorcyclist was struck by a goose in the area State and River roads. The motorcycle was pushed into oncoming traffic, and the motorcyclist was killed following a head-on crash.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Firefighter killed in motorcycle crash on Route 13 in Bristol Township