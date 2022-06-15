ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

Firefighter killed in motorcycle crash on Route 13 in Bristol Township

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago

A Bristol Township firefighter was killed when his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Bristol Township Tuesday night, according to police.

Township police said in a news release that the man was riding a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound in the 7500 block of Bristol Pike when the motorcycle collided into a 2012 Dodge Durango about 6:55 p.m.

The Dodge Durango, which was being driven by a 40-year-old Levittown man, was traveling westbound and was turning left when the crash happened, the release states.

The motorcyclist was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck identified the victim as 25-year-old David J. Widmann Jr., of Levittown.

Widmann was a member of Edgely Fire Co. since 2017, according to a social media post from the fire company. He was an integral part of the department, and was known for his smile and great sense of humor, the fire company said.

"He was a friend to all and an excellent firemen at that. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers. Until we meet again, may you Rest In Peace!!!" the post reads in part.

Edgely Fire Co. is one of five fire companies that provide services to Bristol Township.

Pedestrian killed on Route 13: Pedestrian killed crossing Route 13 in Bristol Township

For subscribers: Route 13 in Bristol proved deadly last year as fatal crashes in Bucks County were up. Here's the plan to curb crashes

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Paul Aita at 267-812-3042 or at Paita145@bristolpd.org.

Widmann is the second firefighter to be killed on Route 13 in Bristol Township in less than a year. Danny Santiago, 53, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bike in the 5500 block of Bristol Pike in Bristol Township in late June 2021.

Santiago was a longtime member of Goodwill Hose Fire Co. in Bristol Borough.

For subscribers: 'Bristol Borough's going to miss someone who is a hero': Firefighter killed in hit and run remembered

Fatal crashes continue to be an issue along this stretch of roadway. In April, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 13. Earlier that same day, a motorcyclist was struck by a goose in the area State and River roads. The motorcycle was pushed into oncoming traffic, and the motorcyclist was killed following a head-on crash.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Firefighter killed in motorcycle crash on Route 13 in Bristol Township

Comments / 4

Rhonda Taylor
3d ago

JESUS I am praying for him and family I ride a motorcycle and could have died due in a fire march 24 in 2021 in Springfield Township but glory be to GOD they rescued me in the nick of time. Kept us informed about the service because we will ride for this brother.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MidJersey.News

Serious Crash On New Jersey Turnpike In Chesterfield Township Under Investigation

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)--At 3:40 a.m. June 17, 2022, the Bordentown Township Fire Department and Robbinsville Township Fire Departments were dispatched to a vehicle fire on the New Jersey Turnpike. The accident was reported north of Exit 7 near the Burlington - Mercer County Line. Responding units were advised that this fire was involving a serious accident and additional EMS units were added to the call. First arriving units reported an accident and a well involved truck fire.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
MidJersey.News

Occupants Rescued From Trapped Vehicles In Serious Head-On Crash On Old Trenton Road In West Windsor

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)--Last night at 10:33 p.m. June 17, 2022, West Windsor Police, West Windsor Emergency Services and West Windsor Fire Department and Princeton Junction Fire Company were dispatched to Old Trenton Road near Pennington Road for a serious head on crash with three people trapped. Additional BLS ambulances were called from East Windsor, Hightstown and Robbinsville as well as paramedics from Captial Health. Within 20 minutes firefighters were able to free the trapped occupants and transfer the patients to waiting ambulances. Three "Trauma Alerts" were called and all were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Fire Police from Mercer County, Windsor and West Windsor closed the roadway at Dorchester Drive and also at Village Road East. West Windsor Police are currently on scene investigating the crash with the serious crash investigation unit. Further details to follow as they become available. Occupants Rescued From Trapped Vehicles in West Windsor.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, PA
City
Levittown, PA
Bristol, PA
Crime & Safety
Bristol, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Levittown, PA
Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Accidents
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
wrnjradio.com

Car crashes down embankment, into pond in Hunterdon County

RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A driver was injured after crashing down an embankment and into a pond Wednesday night in Hunterdon County, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad Facebook’s page. The crash happened at 8:37 p.m. at the intersection of...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs woman killed in Richland Twp. crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County coroner's office has identified a woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Richland Township in May. Isabelle A. Dubois, 56, died in the May 20 crash that happened about one mile south of Tollgate Road on Route 309. Dubois was from Northampton County.
sauconsource.com

Teens Escaped I-78 Rollover Wreck With Minor or No Injuries: PSP

Two teenagers were fortunate to escape a rollover accident on I-78 east in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, with either minor injuries or no injuries at all, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast. According to police, the wreck happened near mile marker 68.5 at approximately...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Hit And Run#Fire Hose#Traffic Accident#Yamaha#Bristol Pike#The Dodge Durango#Lower Bucks Hospital#Edgely Fire Co
PennLive.com

Pa. man found guilty of killing coworker who disappeared in 2013

A 55-year-old Ross Township man was found guilty Friday morning in the killing of his 41-year-old coworker at Allen Organ in Macungie, the defense attorney’s office confirmed. Monroe County President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington found Michael G. Horvath guilty of criminal homicide and kidnapping, but not guilty of obstruction. Holly...
MACUNGIE, PA
987thecoast.com

Report: Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on Route 55

A 45 year old Elizabeth man lost his life in a motor vehicle accident on Route 55 near Vineland. NJ.com reports that man was in the back of a box truck early Tuesday morning. He fell out of the truck and was killed. The victim was run over by the trailer that the truck was pulling.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Multiple Injuries In NJ Transit Bus Crash (DEVELOPING)

At least a dozen people may have been injured in a NJ Transit bus crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 on Route 30 near South Shore Road in Absecon, initial reports said. This is a developing news story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Explosion Victim Identified As Cumberland County Man

A 47-year-old man from Cumberland County was killed in an explosion at a truck repair shop. Authorities identified the victim as Bruce A. Cheese of Cedarville. At approximately 10:40 a.m., on Wednesday June 15, Harrison Township police and fire departments were dispatched to Timberlane Welding, 413 Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill, for a report of a loud explosion.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Holland death ruled a homicide

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said Wednesday that a 31-year-old woman from Holland, Bucks County, who was found dead June 8 in Northampton Township, was strangled. Buck identified the woman as Samantha Rementer and ruled her death by ligature strangulation a homicide. This matter continues to be under investigation by...
HOLLAND, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy