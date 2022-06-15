ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake Beach, IL

Police: Estranged father charged after killing 3 young children in Round Lake Beach

By Alyssa Donovan, Andy Koval, Rob Sneed
 3 days ago

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — An estranged father has been charged with first-degree murder after admitting to drowning his three children, police said on Tuesday.

At around 1:40 p.m. Monday, Round Lake Beach police were contacted to perform a well-being check at a home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane. Upon arrival, police located three deceased children inside, later identified as 5-year-old Bryant, 3-year-old Cassidy, and 2-year-old Gideon.

Police said the children were visiting their father, Jason Karels, 35, who was estranged from his wife and had custody, at the time. Their mother asked police to perform a well-being check prior to a scheduled doctor appointment, police said.

“I cannot fathom the pain this family is going through right now,” Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert Rivera said.

Karels drowned them then was spotted by Illinois State Police in his red Nissan Maxima — which prompted a 17-minute police pursuit that ended on I-80 near Joliet, police said in a news conference.

Police said the father admitted to killing his children after he was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital and subsequently charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe for the mother has raised over $25,000 at this time.

Karels is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

