San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Pride Parade & Celebration 2022 | Inside the plans, prep & surprises

By Reggie Aqui
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

ABC7 Bay Area is proud to sponsor the 52nd annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration , which is back in person after two years.

MORE: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch live June 26 on ABC7

ABC7 Mornings Anchor Reggie Aqui spoke with the Carolyn Wysinger, President of SF Pride, about all things
Pride Month , including the parade's special guests and new perks coming this year.

This year's event, "Love Will Keep Us Together," is happening on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26. If you can't attend in person, we have you covered!

Watch ABC7's live coverage on Sunday as the parade kicks off on Market Street at 10:30 a.m. with Reggie Aqui, Drew Tuma, Liz Kreutz, Jobina Fortson, Julian Glover, and the rest of the ABC7 team.

Check back here to watch live online or download the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

San Francisco's Sir Francis Drake Hotel, which shut down in March 2020 during the height of the pandemic, is being given new life. Reopening on June 30 as the Beacon Grand Hotel, the iconic Renaissance Revival property, which inspired Allen Ginsberg's Beat poem "Howl," is joining the modern era while celebrating its historical roots and architectural grandeur.
San Francisco, CA
ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

