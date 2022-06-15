ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Power offering tips to help customers save money during summer

By CBS46 News Staff
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Power is offering tips and tools to help their customers save money and energy throughout the year and especially during the hot summer months. The company offers the My Power Usage program, which is a free service that allows customers to track their daily energy use...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 7

Shameka Johnson
3d ago

I cannot set my thermostat to 78 when it's 99 outside, and with my tin roof it gets hotter inside my home.

Reply
8
Ramzer
3d ago

Even with shingled roofs...78° is an oven when it's 100 outside!

Reply
8
CBS 46

Making P2P payments safer is key to avoid potential scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cash is king, as the saying goes, but not many of us carry it around anymore. Instead, peer-to-peer payment apps, such as PayPal, Venmo, and Zelle, give the convenience of cash right on our phones. But what happens when something goes wrong—for example, a type of scam? Could your hard-earned money be at risk? Consumer Reports explains how to protect your P2P electronic payments.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Mayor proposes limits on investors as housing prices swell

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants the government to place restrictions on real estate investors who are contributing to a surge in the region’s house prices. Dickens told Bloomberg News his idea is to prevent Atlanta neighborhoods from being engulfed by well-heeled property speculators and is similar to the Community Reinvestment Act — a federal law designed for banks to address the requirements of all borrowers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Easy, Affordable, Balanced Meals

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Registered Dietitian Briana Butler, shares easy, affordable & balanced meals with the help of Goodnes.com. Sponsored By: RDTV.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

MARTA offers $3K sign-on bonus for positions, officials announce

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In order to fill several positions, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) officials announced the company is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus. MARTA is scheduled to host a job fair at the MARTA headquarters next Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Officials say they hope...
TRAFFIC
WJHG-TV

Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon

COLLEGE PARK, GA. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular bus operator is expected to launch their new hub in the next few weeks for travel to Panama City Beach. Atlanta Beach Bus Express are planning to launch their operations July 14, starting departures from Park N’ Fly Plus Atlanta in College Park, Georgia directly to Pier Park in Panama City Beach.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of five says apartment has forced family to endure scorching temps without AC

ATLANTA - While temperatures in Atlanta reached record highs this week, one tenant at an apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road said she and her children have had to go through it without a working air conditioning unit. Myesha Mason told FOX 5 she and her five kids have been relying on fans to keep cool inside her home at Eagles Run apartment complex.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Farmers battle intense heat to keep crops thriving

LULA, Ga. (CBS46) - While the region battles a heatwave, farmers have no choice but to be out in the intense conditions. At Jaemor Farms in Hall County, Drew Echols said their goal right now is to keep about 300 acres of produce alive. It’s all about irrigation during the sweltering temperatures.
HALL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Heavy turbulence scares passengers, crew on Delta flight bound for Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There were some scary moments Friday afternoon on board a Delta Air Lines flight en route to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Delta flight departed from LaGuardia Airport in New York and was getting ready to land in Atlanta when the plane hit heavy turbulence. David...
ATLANTA, GA
The Veracity Report

This Georgia Mom Left Her Kids in A Sweltering Car to Shop in Dollar Tree

With Record-Breaking Heat Wave Stretching Across the Country, it’s Important to Protect Kids & Pets. Image Courtesy of Roswell, Ga. P.D. This article was written by the accredited and degreed journalist, Veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information gleaned from press releases by the Roswell, Ga., Police Department, and Fox 5 Action News, Atlanta.
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

Lifeguards on alert monitoring pool chemical levels

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - This week, around 20 kids were exposed to high levels of chlorine at “Swim Atlanta” in Forsyth County. Six of them had to be hospitalized. CBS46 went to the West Cobb Aquatic Center to ask for tips on how parents can make sure pools are safe to swim in.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Beware of hot playground equipment; Atlanta pediatrician offers advice

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta-area pediatrician shared suggestions and warnings for families hitting the playground this summer. Dr. Keyana Washington with Gwinnett Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine said days with a heat index at or above 90 degrees are a “danger zone.”. “The heat and humidity together can be...
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Marietta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Marietta area and in need of comfort, fresh seafood you should check out this restaurant that’ll satisfy your taste buds. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is one of Atlanta, GA’s most respected and highly rated restaurants. Not only is the seafood that they sell fresh, they also add their own special touch to each dish that makes it unique. With a 4.5 star rating on Google and over 12K customer reviews customers can’t get enough of the restaurants atmosphere, unique flavours, and variety of choices. Some of the restaurants most popular dishes include their shrimp and grits, dirty rice, seafood gumbo, lobster bisque, and many more. I celebrated my birthday here and I left quiet satisfied with the food and when my overall experience. For starters, the staff had been extremely welcoming and made me feel comfortable from the minute that I walked through the door, which we all can admit is sometimes hard to find. The dish that I decided on was the Sampler Platter which consisted of fried tilapia, catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloin. I enjoyed the catfish the absolute most because of its fresh, well seasoned flavours. I also enjoyed the fried shrimp a lot and felt that it’s crust was what made it stand out. People are often known to celebrate their special occasions here and after experiencing my birthday at this restaurant, I would highly recommend it.
MARIETTA, GA

