Montana State

Montana National Guard launches rescue missions for people stranded by 'significant' flooding

By Stephen Sorace
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montana National Guard has hoisted 12 people to safety since Monday after they were stranded in unprecedented floodwaters that washed out homes, roadways and bridges. Local law enforcement requested help from the National Guard to rescue stranded civilian in south central Montana around 2:45 p.m. Monday as overflowing rivers left...

Related
MY 103.5

[WATCH] This is What Flooding Did to Montana’s Beartooth Highway

The Beartooth Highway is known as the most scenic route into Yellowstone National Park. Recent historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities will have a lasting impact on residents and visitors alike. Many communities that surround YNP are scrambling to rebuild. All five entrances to YNP are currently...
BOZEMAN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Wearing Life Jacket Drowns in Cold, Fast Running Montana Creek

A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead after drowning in a cold and fast-moving Rock Creek on Thursday. KGVO News spoke to Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson, who provided details of the fatal incident. “It was about 1:47 yesterday (Thursday) afternoon when 9-1-1 dispatch got a call here that there was...
KBZK News

Montana Roots in Livingston recovering from flooding

Montana Roots, a Livingston business located along the Yellowstone River, faces flood damage in its field and inside its greenhouse. Thick mud caked Montana Roots Farm, while waist-high water flowed through the island leaving debris in its wake. Sam Mascari, owner of Montana Roots, spent the majority of Monday taking care of his family and sand-bagging their home to welcome them back post-rescue.
LIVINGSTON, MT
