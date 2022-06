Parents of students at Bishop Kelly Catholic School have been vocal on social media over the recent announcement that the downtown Lapeer school is permanently closing. Shock, anger, and sadness seem to be the common theme. I have read countless comments on Facebook from parents about how heartbroken they are. I have also read comments that involve finger-pointing and blame. Whatever the case, the end result is the school is indeed closing.

LAPEER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO