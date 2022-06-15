ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argenta, IL

Residents of Village of Argenta asked to conserve water

WAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Residents of the Village of Argenta are...

www.wandtv.com

nowdecatur.com

Macon County Animal Control and Care Center to Offer Deal for 16th Anniversary

June 16, 2022 – The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is celebrating its 16-year anniversary by offering a deal on all their adoptions on Saturday, June 25. On that day, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. only, the Center is allowing supporters to adopt any cat or dog for just $16. Along with the adoptions, there will be other fun activities. The Center is also giving vouchers to the first 100 guests for a free treat from Mister Softee.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Fans help save seniors in the heat

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – WAND and the Decatur Macon-County Senior Center teamed up for their annual fan drive. It comes at a time of rising utility costs and inflation pinching the wallets of those on fixed income. By midday Thursday 120 new box fans had been collected exceeding the...
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

It’s a boy! Delivered on I-74

EUREKA, Ill. – The baby didn’t want to wait for the hospital. 25 News reports a baby boy was delivered on Interstate 74 in Woodford County Tuesday, as the family was on the way to the hospital for the more standard arrival. “Unlike having hospital staff with multiple...
EUREKA, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Argenta, IL
WAND TV

Rural hospital administrators meet to discuss changes to healthcare

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Today, administrators from several area hospitals met in Springfield to brainstorm solutions to problems like staffing shortage and nurse retention. With surgeries cancelled, nurses burnt out, and Covid-19 spikes, hospitals have been in the headlines a lot since 2020. The Illinois Health and Hospital Association held its annual Small and Rural Hospital Meeting at the Crowne Plaza this year.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Four day Juneteenth Celebration in Springfield begins

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Juneteenth is Sunday, but celebrations have already begun. The City of Springfield has four days full of education, free entertainment, food and community engagement. Hoping this event will unite the City of Springfield. "Everyone in the city, every neighborhood feels welcomed, and that they come and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Church hosts special service against violence

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Gun violence continues to cause harm across the nation. Just in 2022, over nine thousand deaths were caused by gun violence, and 269 mass shootings have already occurred -- according to the gun violence archive. Members of the community are stepping in to say enough is...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
#Water Tower
WAND TV

Decatur woman welcomes her Ukrainian relatives into her home

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cheryl Falk’s Decatur home is filled sights and smells of traditional Ukrainian food after recently welcoming relatives who were forced to leave their home in Ukraine. Cheryl first got in touch with her cousin Misha 5 years ago. “Well, my daughter got us Ancestry for...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Harristown moves forward with planned cannabis dispensary

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND)- Macon County could soon see its first marijuana dispensary. Thursday night, the Village of Harristown's Zoning and Planning Commission voted to move forward with a plan to allow a cannabis grow operation. The company requested a variance, because the operation would be closer to residential properties than...
HARRISTOWN, IL
WCIA

Making noise for The Brass Horn

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Brass Horn has been a staple for downtown Decatur for over 3 decades. Helping to outfit men, women and now even kids. Several people in Decatur said they’re proud of the long-time business, and that the people there are the reason it stays open. Of course, men have been able […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Juneteenth celebrations across Central IL

CENTRAL IL. (WAND)- Several Juneteenth celebrations are taking place over the upcoming weekend. A list of Juneteenth celebrations and details are listed below:. Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater celebrates Juenteenth with an evening full of education, fellowship and performances to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday. The event is free to attend and will...
DECATUR, IL
News Break
Politics
WCIA

The Tornado Truck: On The Road with Jacob

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Every day for the last six years, there has been a tornado just off highway 48 in West Decatur. But it’s not a meteorological tornado. It’s the Tornado Truck, a food truck that’s serving up some of the best food in town. “We created this carnival food truck with lunch, dinner […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Several rally around alleged hate crime victim

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man accused of attacking a transgender woman at a Forsyth Casey's made his first appearance in court on Friday. Scott Collins, was charged with a hate crime, disorderly conduct, aggravated battery and criminal damage back in May. While in court on Friday, several gathered outside the...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Limited energy assistance programs available during heat wave

(WAND)- Many in central Illinois are cranking the air conditioning during this extreme heat. That can drive up power bills, and it comes the same month customers are expected to be paying more for electricity in the state. For families struggling to pay their power bill, there are not as...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Historic Lincoln document open to public viewing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – It is a document which set a new course in U.S. history and changed the course of the civil war. The Emancipation Proclamation, signed by President Lincoln, which freed black Americans from slavery. “It’s a vital document to understanding Americas long road to freedom,” said...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Thomasboro eliminates Chief of Police position

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Village leaders in Thomasboro have eliminated the village Chief of Police position. The Board of Trustees announced via Facebook last week that it had voted to get rid of the position. The post did not make clear why the position was being removed, but said the Board had decided to go […]
THOMASBORO, IL
WAND TV

New law names Maroa post office after fallen local soldier

MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) announced Friday that his legislation to honor fallen SPC Jeremy Ridlen, H.R. 3579, was signed into law this week. The new law designates the United States Post Office at 200 E. Main Street in Maroa, IL. as the "Jeremy L. Ridlen Post Office.”
MAROA, IL
WCIA

Will’s Garden fulfills boy’s wish

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Hospital has granted a young boy’s last wish. Now, a new form of healing will be available to its patients. The new rooftop garden is called “Will’s Garden.” It is named after Will Tate. The 13-year-old died in 2006 after battling cancer. The garden will be open to all patients, […]
URBANA, IL

