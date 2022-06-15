Residents of Village of Argenta asked to conserve water

June 16, 2022 – The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is celebrating its 16-year anniversary by offering a deal on all their adoptions on Saturday, June 25. On that day, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. only, the Center is allowing supporters to adopt any cat or dog for just $16. Along with the adoptions, there will be other fun activities. The Center is also giving vouchers to the first 100 guests for a free treat from Mister Softee.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – WAND and the Decatur Macon-County Senior Center teamed up for their annual fan drive. It comes at a time of rising utility costs and inflation pinching the wallets of those on fixed income. By midday Thursday 120 new box fans had been collected exceeding the...
EUREKA, Ill. – The baby didn’t want to wait for the hospital. 25 News reports a baby boy was delivered on Interstate 74 in Woodford County Tuesday, as the family was on the way to the hospital for the more standard arrival. “Unlike having hospital staff with multiple...
A familiar fight over wind turbines is cropping up in Tazewell County. Wrangling over new wind farm ordinances have played out in zoning meetings and county boardrooms across the state over the past several years. A call for new restrictions is usually driven by a group of concerned rural residents....
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Today, administrators from several area hospitals met in Springfield to brainstorm solutions to problems like staffing shortage and nurse retention. With surgeries cancelled, nurses burnt out, and Covid-19 spikes, hospitals have been in the headlines a lot since 2020. The Illinois Health and Hospital Association held its annual Small and Rural Hospital Meeting at the Crowne Plaza this year.
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Juneteenth is Sunday, but celebrations have already begun. The City of Springfield has four days full of education, free entertainment, food and community engagement. Hoping this event will unite the City of Springfield. "Everyone in the city, every neighborhood feels welcomed, and that they come and...
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Gun violence continues to cause harm across the nation. Just in 2022, over nine thousand deaths were caused by gun violence, and 269 mass shootings have already occurred -- according to the gun violence archive. Members of the community are stepping in to say enough is...
Recall, recall, recall, they happen all the time. Back in March, there was a massive peanut butter recall that slowed things down for Skippy fans like running through fresh tar. The recall, which you can read about here, affected about 10,000 cases of peanut butter sold in 18 states including Illinois.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cheryl Falk’s Decatur home is filled sights and smells of traditional Ukrainian food after recently welcoming relatives who were forced to leave their home in Ukraine. Cheryl first got in touch with her cousin Misha 5 years ago. “Well, my daughter got us Ancestry for...
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND)- Macon County could soon see its first marijuana dispensary. Thursday night, the Village of Harristown's Zoning and Planning Commission voted to move forward with a plan to allow a cannabis grow operation. The company requested a variance, because the operation would be closer to residential properties than...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Brass Horn has been a staple for downtown Decatur for over 3 decades. Helping to outfit men, women and now even kids. Several people in Decatur said they’re proud of the long-time business, and that the people there are the reason it stays open. Of course, men have been able […]
CENTRAL IL. (WAND)- Several Juneteenth celebrations are taking place over the upcoming weekend. A list of Juneteenth celebrations and details are listed below:. Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater celebrates Juenteenth with an evening full of education, fellowship and performances to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday. The event is free to attend and will...
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Every day for the last six years, there has been a tornado just off highway 48 in West Decatur. But it’s not a meteorological tornado. It’s the Tornado Truck, a food truck that’s serving up some of the best food in town. “We created this carnival food truck with lunch, dinner […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man accused of attacking a transgender woman at a Forsyth Casey's made his first appearance in court on Friday. Scott Collins, was charged with a hate crime, disorderly conduct, aggravated battery and criminal damage back in May. While in court on Friday, several gathered outside the...
(WAND)- Many in central Illinois are cranking the air conditioning during this extreme heat. That can drive up power bills, and it comes the same month customers are expected to be paying more for electricity in the state. For families struggling to pay their power bill, there are not as...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – It is a document which set a new course in U.S. history and changed the course of the civil war. The Emancipation Proclamation, signed by President Lincoln, which freed black Americans from slavery. “It’s a vital document to understanding Americas long road to freedom,” said...
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Village leaders in Thomasboro have eliminated the village Chief of Police position. The Board of Trustees announced via Facebook last week that it had voted to get rid of the position. The post did not make clear why the position was being removed, but said the Board had decided to go […]
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) announced Friday that his legislation to honor fallen SPC Jeremy Ridlen, H.R. 3579, was signed into law this week. The new law designates the United States Post Office at 200 E. Main Street in Maroa, IL. as the "Jeremy L. Ridlen Post Office.”
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Hospital has granted a young boy’s last wish. Now, a new form of healing will be available to its patients. The new rooftop garden is called “Will’s Garden.” It is named after Will Tate. The 13-year-old died in 2006 after battling cancer. The garden will be open to all patients, […]
Comments / 0