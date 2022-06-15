Residents of Village of Argenta asked to conserve water

June 16, 2022 – The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is celebrating its 16-year anniversary by offering a deal on all their adoptions on Saturday, June 25. On that day, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. only, the Center is allowing supporters to adopt any cat or dog for just $16. Along with the adoptions, there will be other fun activities. The Center is also giving vouchers to the first 100 guests for a free treat from Mister Softee.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO